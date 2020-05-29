6 best exercises to strengthen your core

A well-built core shows both strength and health. Here are 6 exercises for you to build a strong core.

Do you have a slouched posture? Well, a slouched posture doesn’t look good on anyone. This poor posture habit will only get worse with time as you age. Building a strong core as early as possible will help you in the long run. Plus, it will protect your spine and you will be less likely to strain your back muscles.

Developing core strength is crucial to maintain a healthy and fit body. It not only keeps the core strong; it also helps alleviate back pain, enhance movement and improve stability and balance. The core muscles run from the pelvis and diaphragm to the back and the hips. It provides strength and stability to your upper and lower body. So, engaging the core muscles help you work on other muscle groups as well.

However, you should keep in mind that diet is another very important factor when it comes to losing or maintaining a healthy weight or building core strength.

Keeping that in mind, here is a list of 6 exercises to build core strength.

Planks

Planks have tons of benefits to offer. It not only works the abdominal muscles but it also strengthens your neck, shoulder, chest, glute, quadriceps and back muscles.

Body Saw

This one will help you build core strength and stability as well. It brings in the muscle groups into play and helps on the flexibility of your calves.

Mountain Climbers

These are great to build core strength and cardio endurance. With this exercise, it’s like working on your whole body.

Boat

It is challenging yet supper effective. It strengthens the sore, hip flexors and the spine.

Side Bend

It helps stabilize the core area and works on the oblique muscles.

Bicycle Crunch

It engages all the ab muscles and is an excellent exercise to build core strength. It is one of the best and effective cardio exercise.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×