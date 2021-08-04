6 Best shaving & hair removal products for women who hate visiting the beauty parlour

Hair removal at different parts of the body is the basic part of grooming. Well, it’s not really necessary as we are now living in 2021 where women having body hair is no more a secret. Upper lips, chin, arms and legs; yup we are humans with body hair. But if you love to and really want to shave off the topmost layer of your skin(hair) without much pain then here are 6 products to help you relieve the silky smooth skin underneath that hairy layer. Going to a parlour and getting it done could be expensive and time-consuming which is why you need these products to do it yourself in the comfort of your home anytime you please.

Painless Hair Remover

Well, this is not an epilator but does remove your hair painlessly and the handy design makes it easier to use in all places. It’s especially perfect for facial hair remover as the pivoting head helps you reach those hard-to-reach places.

Price: 9.88 USD

Hair Removal Cream

With sassafras and aloe vera extracts, this hair removal scream promises a safe experience with no rashes or any other allergies. While using creams, it’s always better to do a patch test on your arms to see if any irritation occurs.

Price: 12.90 USD

Facial Hair Remover

In rose gold sleek design, this handy tool is portable and excellent for facial hair removal. You can carry them in your handbag or pocket and get that unwanted hair off within minutes.

Price: 15.39 USD

Eyebrow Tweezer Set

Eyebrows make or break your look. This set includes 4 different angled tips, from slanted tweezers to pointed tweezers to meet all your tweezing needs! Freeze your twitters in ice-cold water before using them to reduce pain.

Price: 12.72 USD

Waxing Kit

Though waxing can be a tedious and painful process, a lot of us still are stuck to the custom of it. Hair removal wax can help promote the natural shedding of the skin. It waxes the roots and exfoliates, enjoying being hairless for six weeks.

Price: 25.49 USD

Skin Friendly Hair Remover Body Cream

Moisturising your skin is very important as frequent use of razors and epilators trigger ingrown hair formations. This hair removal cream comes with moisturising benefits and works for underarms, bikini lines, arms and legs.

Price:11.04 USD

