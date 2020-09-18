6 Calcium rich foods other than milk that you should include in your diet

Calcium is an essential nutrient required to build and maintain strong bones. Here are some high calcium foods (other than milk) that you can incorporate in your diet.

Ever since we were kids, we were told that milk is the best way to get calcium, the mineral that strengthens the bones and teeth. While milk is a great source of calcium, there are a variety of other foods rich in the essential nutrient required for bone density and strength. And we require strong bones and muscles to keep our body in shape and reduce the chances of injuries. The nutrient also plays a pivotal role in heart health, muscle function and nerve signalling.

Milk, cheese, and yoghurt are the best sources of calcium, but there are many non-dairy foods also rich in the nutrient. This is good news for all the people who don’t like dairy products or are lactose intolerant. According to Healthline, a majority of the population doesn’t meet the daily calcium requirement through their diet, which is why you should include these calcium rich foods in your diet.

So, here are the calcium-rich foods you should include in your diet ASAP.

Sardines

Sardines and canned salmon are loaded with calcium. They are also rich in protein and omega-3 fatty acids, which is good for your heart, brain and skin.

Legumes

Lentils, kidney beans, lima beans are some of the great sources of calcium you can include in your diet. However, excess consumption can lead to some health problems. So, try to avoid consuming too much of these – stick to moderate consumption.

Nuts

Nuts are a powerhouse of healthy nutrients which is good for your health. Of all the nuts, almonds contain the highest amount of calcium and is also a good source of proteins and fats.

Sweet Potatoes

According to MedicalNewsToday, one large sweet potato contains about 68 mg of calcium, which is great for the bones. They are also rich in vitamin A and C, and potassium. Not only are they beneficial for the muscles and bones, but they promote good eyesight and prevent the signs of ageing.

Seeds

Seeds are high in calcium, protein, healthy fats and omega-3 fatty acids. Some of the best sources of calcium include chia, poppy and sesame seeds.

Collard greens

Green leafy veggies have always been frontrunners in the game of best foods to include in your diet. While most green vegetables such as spinach, kale, and broccoli are great sources of calcium, collard greens, in particular, are more beneficial. They are also rich in other vitamins and minerals.

