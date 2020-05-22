6 Common nutrition mistakes new moms should avoid

Eating healthy is important for new moms. Here are some of the common mistakes new moms should avoid.

Mothers have a plethora of responsibilities and in the midst of these responsibilities, they forget to take care of themselves. Since they have so much to do, they forget to take care of their own health and fitness. Today we are talking about the most common mistakes new mothers make when it comes to nutrition. According to reports, nutrition contributes to 80 percent towards our fitness. It is what gives us the energy to go through the day.

Nutrition is more important for new mothers as they undergo plenty of internal and external changes which can take a toll on your health, if not taken care of. Without maintaining good health, new moms might experience a slow down in the postnatal recovery and ruin plans to lose the pregnancy weight. And it is not something that requires you to follow a hectic lifestyle. All you need to do is change your mindset and eat healthy without making any eating mistakes.

Here are 6 of the most common mistakes new moms make when it comes to nutrition:

Dieting while breastfeeding

During breastfeeding, a mother’s body requires a lot of nutrition and for effective lactation, she needs to keep her diet in check. Cutting back on certain nutrients can increase the levels of cortisol and estrogen in the body which might lead to mood swings and weight gain. Plus, the energy requirements of a lactating mother are higher and they might experience weight loss during this period anyway.

Stress eating

Do you reach out to the bowl of ice cream every time you’re stressed out? If so, you should know that comfort eating might be good for a moment but it is not a good habit. Eating refined and processed foods like cakes, candy bars, etc. will provide no nourishment and drain you out of all the energy. Eat foods rich in nutrients like calcium, fibre, iron, protein and more.

No eating schedule

New moms are often multitasking and don’t get the time to stick to a proper eating schedule. So, they end up eating snacks the entire day and a heavy meal at dinner. This can add to your weight gain and take a toll on your health. It is important to eat mindfully – include healthy nutrients in your diet, eat a lot of veggies, fruits, whole wheat foods, oatmeal and try to stick to a proper eating plan. Consult a nutritionist to help you out.

Not drinking enough water

Lactating mothers have an increased amount of oxytocin in the body, which is why they feel thirstier while breastfeeding. So drink enough water to meet the fluid requirements of the body and to avoid dehydration. Dehydration can also have a negative impact on the baby.

Avoiding all high-fat foods

Not all foods that are high in fat harmful to your body. Foods rich in monosaturated fats like avocado are good for lactating mothers. The right way to include all nutrients in your diet is by eating a balanced meal. It will give you enough energy to take good care of yourself and your baby.

Binge-eating unhealthy snacks

A breastfeeding mom needs energy that comes from eating calories, but eating donuts will not help. They contain empty calories that don’t add any nutrition value to your diet. They are only high in unhealthy fats and sugars.

If you feel like having a snack, ensure that it is high in nutrients like yogurt, low-fat cheese, nuts, seeds, fresh fruit, whole-grain crackers, etc. Don’t forget to drink plenty of water to keep yourself hydrated.

Note: Consult a doctor before making any changes in your lifestyle to avoid risks. Also, seek advice in case you feel too tired or exhausted than usual.

