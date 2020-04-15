6 Early warning signs of high blood sugar you should be aware of

Read on to know the early signs of high blood sugar levels in your body.

According to the World Health Organization, about 422 million people suffer from diabetes worldwide. People are well aware of the health disease but only a few know the damage that can be done if it is not managed immediately. High blood sugar affects people with diabetes. Blood sugar levels spike when glucose builds up in the bloodstream. What we eat is broken into glucose – fuel needed by the body to function properly. The rise in glucose triggers your pancreas to release insulin into the bloodstream. Without insulin, glucose has nowhere to go and becomes more concentrated over time. Long term, it can be damaging for the blood vessels, nerves and other organs.

If your blood sugar levels spike and they don’t go down, that is an indication of a serious health problem that needs immediate attention. Blood sugar control is the centre of all diabetes treatments. Hyperglycemia or high blood sugar is a major concern for people with diabetes. It usually happens when the body is unable to use insulin like it should. If hyperglycemia is left untreated, it can lead to ketoacidosis (diabetic coma).

To manage your blood sugar and protect yourself from the risk, here are some of the early signs of high blood sugar you should know about.

Early Signs of High Blood Sugar

People who have diabetes can keep track of their blood sugar levels. But for those who are unaware that they are suffering from diabetes, it is important to know the symptoms and get it checked as soon as possible.

1 Frequent Urination

According to WebMD, an average person has to pee 4-7 times a day, but people with high blood sugar urinate frequently. When the sugar in your blood is high, you urinate on a constant basis. This happens when the kidneys are unable to process all the added sugar and it uses urination to get rid of it.

2 Fatigue

Feeling tired all the time? That could be another sign of high blood sugar. If you notice that you feel tired after every time you eat (especially a high-carb meal), then you should get it checked.

3 Increased Thirst

You urinate more, you become dehydrated, so you feel thirsty and then you pee some more – it's endless. It is not a common tell-tale sign of hyperglycemia. But if it occurs along with the other signs, you should consult a doctor.

4 Blurred Vision

When your blood sugar is high, you may even experience blurry vision. It is one of the early signs that indicate you don’t have enough insulin to break down glucose. It happens when extra sugar and waters get trapped in the middle of the eye, which causes a blurred effect.

5 Headache

Headaches can be an indication of a lot of problems which might not be as serious as hyperglycemia or diabetes. But if you do experience it often then you must get it checked, especially if it is coupled with the other symptoms mentioned here.

6 Recurrent Infections

According to the CDC, elevated blood sugar levels weaken the immune response of the body, making it harder for the body to fight off infections. So, people who suffer from high blood sugar levels might experience frequent and serious infections.

Remember, these are the early signs of hyperglycemia. If the condition is left untreated, it can lead to the buildup of ketones in your bloodstream and urine, leading to ketoacidosis. Signs and symptoms of which include nausea, shortness of breath, dry mouth, confusion, abdominal pain, weakness, confusion and coma.

If you experience any of the above symptoms mentioned, you should visit a professional doctor as soon as possible to avoid the complications. The treatment may vary from one individual to another. It will mostly involve medications and a healthy lifestyle.

If you have high blood sugar, you might be diagnosed with prediabetes, type 1 diabetes or type 2 diabetes depending on the severity of the symptoms.

