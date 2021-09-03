6 Easy and effective ways for a healthy mind detox

The new normal has forced us to look deep within and open up the boundaries of our minds to let some fresh air in. With the ongoing pandemic, many of us are struggling with anxiety issues, mental stress, and the extra burden of keeping up with the new reality. In these trying times, it is important to look after ourselves, our mental well-being and be in acceptance with reality.

By missing out on social interactions, physical meetings and constantly living in fear, our mental health has certainly taken an impact. The uncertainty keeps building up and we let these thoughts clutter our mind, creating discord between us and reality, hampering our daily lives. When we let our emotions get the best of us, we invite mess and chaos into our lives. Hence, it is good to detox our mind and body and keep these negative thoughts and emotions at bay to lead a calm and healthy life from inside and out.

Here are 6 simple ways to detox your mind and body to keep stress at bay.

1. Indulge in house chores

By doing this, you will distract your mind from unwanted thoughts. House chores combined with mindfulness is a healthy way to detox your mind. You can try cooking, washing the dishes, doing laundry, cleaning your house and multiple other chores. This way you will be more focused on the task than your thoughts.

2. Shut off all your gadgets from time to time

It is important to give your eyes and your mind a break from all the devices. Your mind keeps wandering off to excess information that you’re consuming all day long. Don’t keep switching between devices. Let your mind relax and lay in absolute silence. Of course, you can choose to spend your time outdoors in nature during this time. Digital detox from time to time will keep you sane.

3. Meditate

It is a practice that everyone should follow at least twice a week. It will keep your anxiety at bay. Meditation declutters your mind by removing unwanted thoughts. Once you focus on your breathing, you will learn how to be more present and live in the now.

4. Accept the reality and acknowledge your emotions

By doing this, you will be more aware of what is important. If you keep running away from reality, it will bring you disappointment. Accept the situation and move on. Be aware of your emotions and know that as human beings, we are allowed to have more than one kind of emotion so it is okay to experience all of them at different stages of life. But, it is important to recognize which ones are not healthy and unpleasant. Embrace your emotions, self awareness is the key.

5. Listen to music

Music is a form of therapy that instantly puts you in a good mood. Put on some music and listen to your favourite tracks to cheer yourself up. Dance your worries away and just vibe to the beats. Sometimes, it's the only thing that you can do to declutter your mind.

6. Follow a healthy diet

Everything starts from a healthy diet, what you eat is what reflects on the outside as well. A healthy diet with proper nutrients and vitamins will give you a healthy glow, happy and calm mind. Make sure you follow a balanced diet that boosts your health and immune system.

Also Read: 4 Ways to give subtle hints of your fondness to someone