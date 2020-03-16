6 Easy to do exercises to get rid of back fat

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Irritated with the stubborn ‘bra fat’? Here are some easy-to-do exercises that will help you get rid of it.

Is stubborn fat clinging on to your back and not letting you wear sexy backless dresses? 'Back fat' often results in a bra bulge which makes your back look unflattering. While most people are struggling with belly fat, some are trying to get rid of back fat that just won't budge.

Let's make something clear, you have to exercise to get rid of the fat - there is no alternative. Going for a medical procedure might help you today but not in the long run. The fat might come back if you don't take care of your body properly.

Adopt these 6 easy-to-do exercises, alongside a healthy diet, to lose the stubborn back fat.

1. Weight training based exercises

Weight training combined with cardio can help you get rid of the stubborn back fat. Tons of cardio and no weight lifting will not target the back fat. You must inculcate some exercises that involve weightlifting. Ensure that you do this under a professional's supervision to avoid getting injuries, especially if you're a beginner.

2. Planks

Planks target your core muscles and stabilise the back, which helps with back fat. You can do this at the gym or the comfort of your home.

All you have to do is take a push-up position, with your hands shoulder-width apart. Keep your back straight and hold the pose for 30 seconds.

3. Push-ups

Push-ups are more than a chest exercise, they help strengthen the back muscles and give you a lean physique.

4. Side Crunches

This is one of the best exercises that gives your obliques a great crunch without putting too much pressure on them. They also help strengthen the arms and shoulders.

5. Seated Cable Row

The seated cable row strengthens the back and works the arms and shoulders. It also helps in keeping the spinal cord in alignment and reduces the risk of a back injury.

6. Speed Bag

A Speed Bag is great for your arms and upper body. It is very easy yet effective. Doing this exercise will improve your concentration in everyday life. Stand in a fighting position with your knuckles facing the bag and hit it as many times as you want.

