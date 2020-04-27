X
6 Exercises you can do at home to get rid of flabby arms

Trying to get rid of stubborn arm fat? Here are 6 exercises that can help you out.
“Loving yourself” is important and for that, you need to love every inch of yourself. If you don’t, then you should fix it by working hard on it. The same goes for your body. If being skinny or overweight is bothering you and stopping you from loving yourself, then work on it. No other feeling can replace the one that you feel when you achieve something you’ve worked so hard for. At the end of the day, it is more important to change yourself for the better, not for others. On that note, let’s see what you can do about those flabby arms that won’t let you wear your favourite sleeveless dress. 

First, you have to understand that everyone’s body is different. People gain weight in different parts of the body – some gain around the thighs, hips, abdomen and others around the arms. Flabby arms are either caused due to age when the skin tends to lose its elasticity or due to the accumulation of excess fat. We understand that having bat wings can make you feel conscious. It can even lead to poor body image and low self-esteem. If you are someone who wants to lose fat around the arms but doesn’t know how – we’re here to help. The best way to get rid of flabby arms is by working on your biceps and triceps. We have compiled a list of exercises that might help you in the chase. 

Here are some easy to do exercises to get rid of flabby arms at home. 

Triceps Dips 

Push-ups 

Plank 

Burpees

Arm Raises 

Wall Push-ups

Note: If you’re a beginner, please seek professional advice before you incorporate any of the above-mentioned exercises on your daily routine, especially if you suffer from a health condition. 

The last thing to keep in mind – the goal is not to fit the societal standards of “perfect”, but one that helps you achieve a healthy and fit body.

healthline.com

