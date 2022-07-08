6 Fitness equipment for your home at discounted rates on the Amazon deals today

If you work from home or are a stay at home mom then working out from home is the best option for you. Working out everyday for a minimum of 30 minutes is a must! If you are a workout freak then you already know the endless benefits of a good workout session. What if we told you that you can take your entire workout routine up a notch? Here, we have a list of fitness equipment on the Amazon deals today that will not only make your working out easier but also extra fun!

6 Fitness equipments on the Amazon deals today:

Scroll down and take a look at these fitness equipment at discounted rates on the Amazon sale.

An ab roller can help you target your arms, back, and core in a solo sweat session. If you need a break from crunches and sit-ups, this tiny gadget will put your muscles to work and change up your routine. It provides a sturdy grip and is anti-skid and anti-slip.

Price: Rs.799

Deal: Rs.599

Resistance bands can help you challenge your upper and lower body basically anywhere at home. Do squats, lunges, and more with these bands that come in five different tension levels. Unique stitch sewing technology and reinforced hemming makes these stretch bands more durable and elastic. Anti-slip light weight fabric resistance toning band never slips while doing home workout exercises.

Price: Rs.999

Deal: Rs.549

A heavy workout can cause immense strain to your muscles and cause unbearable pain. This foam roller will help relax and loosen your muscles after an intense workout. It can be used before as well as after an intense workout as it relieves muscle tension and improves flexibility.

Price: Rs.1299

Deal: Rs.729

A tangle-free skipping rope for those days when you want to squeeze in a cardio session in your bedroom or living room. Yes, you can do double unders and not have to think twice about tripping on the floor.

Price: Rs.699

Deal: Rs.474

An adjustable doorway pull up bar to save your money on a gym membership while getting an awesome workout right from the comfort of your own doorway. It features padded foam grips for comfort against your hands and heavy-duty steel construction features with black powder coating to prevent rust and corrosion.

Price: Rs.3999

Deal: Rs.1048

This yoga ball will make reshaping your body more fun and something you will not want to skip. It stimulates the muscles of the core which will improve your body posture, balance and movement control. It will also stimulate stability in your muscles and will also ensure that all your muscles are used in exercise.

Price: Rs.999

Deal: Rs.699

Working out everyday is extremely essential even if it is just for sometime. Apart from maintaining your body shape and weight, working out also helps enhance your mood and overall health. Mentioned above, are the best fitness equipment available at unbelievable prices on the Amazon deals today.

