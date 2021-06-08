6 Fitness Trends to look out for during the pandemic

Fitness is all about maintaining a healthy lifestyle whether it involves eating healthy or exercising regularly. While the pandemic has left us locked in our homes, here are 5 ways you can keep fit and home gym trends you need to follow.

Certainly, virtual fitness has become the new normal and many of us have taken to virtual classes to exercise indoors and maintain our fitness levels. Digital fitness is trending again and people are depending on their screens to learn about different home workout exercise, low impact workout and cardio exercises.

While the pandemic doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon, we need to look after our physical and mental wellbeing and ensure that we are physically fit. Even though gyms might open in the future, some of these fitness trends are here to stay, check them out:

Online yoga

Yoga for mental wellbeing and physical fitness has taken a boom during the pandemic. Earlier, people went to yoga classes but were not that persistent. Now, everybody seems to have joined online yoga classes as it is more convenient and the benefits of doing yoga are many. With the added stress and anxiety during the pandemic, yoga also helps in easing out the anxiety. Now, there are more online yoga streaming videos, yoga experts showcasing various types of yoga and yoga postures.

Social media classes

Many fitness instructors and trainers have taken to social media to spread awareness around fitness and teach a mass of people different cardio and low impact workout exercises. You can see many influencers and trainers demonstrating different workouts on their live Instagram feed making good use of social media. All you need to do is tune into their live feed or catch up on their IGTV videos. These videos will certainly get you motivated to start moving.

Fitness apps

Virtual fitness apps are highly trending, especially during the pandemic. All you need to do is sign up and fitness is now just one tap away. You don’t heavy gym equipment, just need to follow through with some cardio exercises and overall body workouts through the app.

Digital coaching through online streaming

If apps are not your thing, then you could always go to Youtube and find multiple streaming videos on different workout exercises depending on your preference. From beginner level workouts to heavy and intense workout sessions, you will find all kinds of fitness-related coaching videos from several fitness instructors and trainers.

At home DIY gym

If online streaming is too much to catch up with, you can simply get your own gym equipment and build your DIY gym at home. All this you can do without going to the gym and you can have your own workout session whenever you like in the comfort of your house. You can get gym equipment like a stationary bike, treadmill, elliptical machine, rowing machine, weights and dumbbells set.

Online zumba classes

For someone who doesn’t need a heavyweight workout, this is your go-to drill for keeping fit and also, the secret to being happy. Zumba classes are a boom for someone who loves to dance and is a fitness enthusiast. Zumba classes are a fun way of performing a sweaty workout without feeling worn out. You can sign up for one right away!

Credits :Pexels

