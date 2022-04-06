6 Foods that are perfect for toddlers

Always concerned if your child is getting ample nutrition for his growth? Well, home food may help in establishing a good metabolism in a growing child. But focusing on nutrition for toddlers can help in creating an anti-inflammatory environment that ensures the child has a robust healing mechanism. Well, here is Dr. Kriti Israni, a child development and parenting expert with six simple, yet delicious nutrient-dense foods.

1. Yogurt: Yogurt (especially homemade Dahi) is a magic food for a growing toddler. Rich in probiotics, and high in protein, fat, calcium, and vitamins; yogurt provides all the necessary nutrients needed for good gut microflora, strong digestion, and healthy gums development. Yogurt helps in the protection of bones and teeth. Due to its cooling and hydrating effect in scorching heat, toddlers love consuming it. For kids lacking the taste for plain yogurt, try incorporating it into the diet as Chaach with mint leaves, fruit smoothies, and/or lassi. This summer, give mango lassi a try! Even fruit yogurt lollies are a big hit amongst toddlers.

2. Dal & rice: Known as a traditional and wholesome staple meal of India, is filled with immense nutrition. Dal-rice combination (mainly consumed as Khichari) is a balanced meal consisting of protein, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, and minerals. With an ensured good flora, it maintains the happy mood of the child. So, khichari is not just a nutrient-dense food; but also, a happiness dose for the entire family.

Tip: Besideskhichari, dal-rice can be consumed in other forms such as cheela, idli, or dosa. The nutrient level can be enhanced with added vegetables and a drop of ghee!

3. Fruit Milkshakes: Seasonal fruits are a supplement of nutrition, antioxidants, and phytonutrients. Consuming seasonal fruits such as milkshakes with no added sugar creates a healthy substitute for toddlers with sugar addiction. It also ensures milk intake in fussy eaters; hence, alleviating the anxiety of parents who continue to believe in the power of milk. Ramp up the nutrition value of the milkshake with a variety of seeds of choice. For lactose intolerant kids, substitute a lactose-free milkshake or stick to non-dairy yogurt-based smoothies.

3. Coconut Water: The secret elixir of summer! Coconut water is filled with endless benefits like hydrating the body, removing toxins, ensuring healthy skin, and maintaining blood sugar levels. 1-2 ounces of coconut water a few times a week provides adequate growth benefits. Add a drop of lemon water or two to elevate it. Don’t forget, it’s one of the best immunity booster drinks!

A2 Ghee: A2 ghee is the best nutrient-rich food to ensure the good cardiovascular health of a growing child. It has all the necessary antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and essential amino acids. A2 ghee is one of the most easily digestible dairy fats and is best consumed raw on top of prepared food. A tablespoon a day is adequate for toddlers.

Soups: Various combinations of lentils, vegetables, and fruits; with added cinnamon, pepper, and olive oil can be offered to toddlers as a nutritional booster. Variations in the soup also help in developing a broad sense of taste in toddlers. One of my favorite recipes is a pumpkin lentil soup with carrot, onions, celery, and apple; enriched with garlic, homemade butter, and Himalayan pink salt. Serve with rice or wholegrain bread as per your child’s preference.

Also Read: Here's how to make it fun for your kids to maintain oral hygiene habits