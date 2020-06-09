6 foods to AVOID as they speed up the aging process

Did you know that certain foods can speed up aging and make you look older? Read on to know which foods to avoid.

People spend a lot of time and money on their skin, just to maintain it and look younger. But what they forget to do is keep a track on the foods they eat. What you eat is more important for the skin than what you slather on it. We understand that following a diet is easier said than done, which is why we have compiled a list of foods you should avoid that will help prevent early signs of ageing.

However, one thing you should know is ageing is a natural process that ought to affect everyone at some point in their lives. But that doesn’t mean you can’t slow down the process of ageing. While you can’t avoid the natural ageing culprits like sun exposure and advanced glycation end (AGEs) products, but you can use sunscreen and avoid certain foods to prevent premature ageing.

Here are 6 foods that accelerate the ageing process.

Fried Foods

Fried food releases free radicals that can damage the skin cells and weaken skin’s elasticity. Foods like french fries, sweet potato fries should be avoided. Plus, they are high in salt which is another factor that contributes to premature ageing.

White Sugar

Eating too much white sugar on a regular basis can contribute to the formation of collagen-damaging AGEs. High levels of sugar and sunlight can lead to unwanted skin issues. Instead, go for fruits or dark chocolate when craving something sweet.

Processed Meat

Bacon, sausage and pepperoni are some of the examples of processed meat you should avoid. They are high in sodium, saturated fats and sulphite, all of which causes inflammation that can weaken collagen and dehydrate the skin.

Caffeinated Drinks

Drinking soda and coffee affects sleep more than skin. And disturbed sleeping patterns have been linked to signs of ageing, wrinkles, dark circles and fine lines. Cut back on caffeinated drinks as much as you can.

Alcohol

Drinking too much alcohol can lead to several skin problems including wrinkles, loss of collagen, puffiness and redness. It also leads to depletion of certain nutrients including vitamin A – an important nutrient responsible for new cell growth and production of collagen.

White Bread

Foods like white bread have a high glycemic index which can cause inflammation in the body, which in turn, causes health issues. It has also been linked to the ageing process. Try sprouted grain bread that contains antioxidants, beneficial to the skin.

