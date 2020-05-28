6 Foods that can take a toll on your gut health

Gut health plays an important role in your overall health, and any kind of disruption can lead to health problems. Here are 6 foods you should avoid that can harm the gut bacteria.

There are trillions of bacteria and other microbiomes in our bodies, mainly inside the intestines. The microbes in the intestines are referred to as gut microbiome and are crucial to maintaining overall health. The foods we eat have a direct effect on our gut health. From digesting breast milk to having a strong immunity, gut health affects the body throughout our lives.

It is crucial to maintain good gut health to control digestion and benefit other aspects of health. An imbalance of gut microbes in the intestines may lead to weight gain, high levels of blood sugar, high cholesterol and other health disorders. To promote the growth of healthy microbes in your gut, it is incredibly important to eat healthy foods. You should also avoid the foods that can harm your bacteria.

Here are 6 foods that can negatively affect your gut health and lead to health problems.

Sugar

According to an article published in the British Society of Gastroenterology, refined sugar can be harmful to your gut health. The study showed that consumption of sugar can lead to poorer gut function and increase the chances of constipation. So, try to control sugar cravings for a healthy gut.

Beans

Beans are a great source of proteins and fibre, but they are also hard to digest which often leads to gas and cramping. The body finds it difficult to break them down, which can lead to digestive problems. Always soak dried beans for a few hours before cooking to avoid these problems.

Citrus Fruits

Citrus fruits are high in fibre which is beneficial for your gut health, only if consumed in moderation. For some people, it can lead to digestive problems.

Diet Soda

Diet sodas are high in artificial sweeteners, which may alter the function of the gut microbiome. Diet soda can disrupt the balance of “good” and “bad” bacteria in your system and lead to health problems.

Fried Foods

Fried food may promote the growth of harmful gut bacteria. These foods are mostly cooked in saturated and trans fat which can irritate the stomach, lead to diarrhoea, gas and stomach ache.

Farmed Fish

The use of antibiotics in agriculture can negatively affect your gut microbiome, leading to an unhealthy balance of bacteria in the body.

