6 Healthy post workout foods to eat after an intense workout

Eating healthy after a workout is as important as eating the right nutrients before it. Here are the healthy foods you can include in your post-workout meal.

Working out is important if you wish to stay fit and healthy. Not only does it keep you fit, but it also helps you to keep health issues at bay. But you need to keep the engine running by fueling it with the right kinds of foods. What this means is that you should be eating the right foods, right fluids at the right times. Eating right will also energize you to be better at your workouts.

Eating and exercise go hand in hand. So, if you want to get the best out of your intense workout sessions, you need to eat foods that gives energy to your body to do so. Chances are you’ve given a lot of thought to what you should eat before you exercise than your post-workout meal. But consuming the right foods after your workout is as important as what you eat before it.

Here are 6 healthy foods you can eat after an intense workout.

1. Oats are a must if you are someone trying to lose weight. They contain complex carbs, vitamin E, antioxidants, and other phytonutrients - making them an excellent post-workout food.

2. Sweet potato is also a good option as it is low in calories and helps in replenishing the glycogen stores. It is also great for those trying to lose weight or trying to keep their blood sugar levels in check.

3. Leafy green vegetables like spinach, radish greens, lettuce, etc are loaded with dietary fibre, magnesium, calcium, potassium, and other phytonutrients that help replenish the glycogen stores, aid weight loss and boost immunity as well.

4. You can include some fresh fruits and veggies like apples, pears, plums, watermelon, carrots, tomatoes, beetroot, and peas in your post-workout meal. They boost energy levels, fight diabetes and obesity.

5. Eggs are an excellent source of protein and other nutrients, which makes them the perfect post-workout food. You can include 1-2 whole eggs in your post-workout meal.

6. Chicken and tuna are great sources of proteins and healthy fat. Since it takes longer to digest and absorb the nutrients of these foods, your satiety levels tend to rise. You can have grilled chicken with roasted vegetables as your post-workout meal.

Note: Always consult a professional before making any dietary changes to your lifestyle. Also, avoid eating foods you might be allergic to.

