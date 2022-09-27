6 Healthy substitutes for white sugar that you must try to keep your health in fine fettle

White sugar which is also called granulated sugar or table sugar is made from refined sugar canes. Granulated white sugar and other natural sugars are sweeteners used in all types of foods, including baked goods, sweetened beverages, and desserts. White sugar is a highly processed item with empty calories, which means it doesn't have essential nutrients. With a busy lifestyle, it is best to have foods that are nutrient-dense. As white sugar is refined so intaking a large amount of it can link to obesity, excess belly fat, diabetes, and heart disease, affirms Dr. Archana Batra a Nutritionist, Certified Diabetes Educator and Physiotherapist. White sugar may also be the reason behind depression, dementia, liver disease, and certain types of cancer. But as every problem has a solution, here is a list of the best substitutes for white sugar which not only can replace sugar but are also healthy and effective.

1. Brown sugar Brown sugar is less refined compared to white sugar. The presence of molasses in brown sugar may help in boosting the metabolism. Brown sugar includes various micronutrients such as zinc, calcium, iron, phosphorus, potassium, and vitamins B-6, which are essential for the body's healthy functioning.

2. Jaggery You might know jaggery as Gur, the most inexpensive natural sweetener. It is extracted from sugarcane juice. Jaggery or Gur helps in maintaining the electrolyte balance and helps in preventing water retention. Jaggery can add extra nutrients to your diet and is considered beneficial for respiratory disorders also. It can help in relieving cough, cold, and chest congestion by cleansing the passage. 3. Coconut or palm sugar Coconut or palm sugar is another natural sweetener that is very healthy. It is extracted via flower buds of coconut palm trees. The taste of this sugar is very mild and can be used in so many ways. The low glycemic index and low fructose content are one of the reasons for it being one of the favorites of health-conscious people.

4. Dates Dates are another natural sugar substitute that has a lower glycemic index than other refined sugars. The presence of fiber in dates helps in balancing out the sugar preventing drastic blood sugar spikes. This along with the additional nutrients make dates a great replacement for sugar. Dates are also a source of fructose, which is a natural type of sugar found in fruits. Consuming dates can boost iron levels, benefit digestion, and can help in relieving constipation.

5. Honey Honey is a naturally sweet liquid produced by bees from the nectar of flowers. It again has a lower GI value compared to white sugar, which means that it does not raise blood sugar as quickly as white sugar. Choose less processed raw variety because it contains more enzymes, vitamins, nutrients, and antioxidants.