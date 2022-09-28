6 Incredible health benefits of Magnesium that you must know

Magnesium is often an ignored nutrient in our daily diet but to a surprise, it’s an all-important co-factor for quite 300 enzymatic reactions and many other bodily functions, yet many of us are unaware of the ability of magnesium chiefly when it concerns our well-being, says, Shivika Seth, a Clinical Nutritionist. So, here’s your primer on Magnesium, and what good it can do to your body.

1. Combat Depression Magnesium is linked to brain function and mood and not meeting the needs are connected with an elevated risk of mental illness. Magnesium is termed as a coenzyme to convert tryptophan to serotonin a neurotransmitter recognized as a serious determinant of psychological state and mood.

2. Support healthy glucose levels Low dietary magnesium is related to the development of type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome. Magnesium plays a key role in enhancing insulin sensitivity a key factor involved in blood glucose control. 3. Improve PMS symptoms Adequate magnesium status helps relieve bloating, mood symptoms, and breast tenderness in PMS, along with menstrual cramps this might be because magnesium extents fluctuate throughout the cycle which can worsen the symptoms of PMS in women who have magnesium insufficiency.

4. Improve bone wellness Magnesium plays a crucial character in maintaining bone welfare along with protecting against bone loss. In fact, bones store around 60% of total body magnesium. Further, this mineral is needed for transforming fat-soluble vitamin into its effectual form in order to support calcium absorption and metabolism