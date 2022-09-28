6 Incredible health benefits of Magnesium that you must know
Magnesium is often an ignored nutrient in our daily diet
Magnesium is often an ignored nutrient in our daily diet but to a surprise, it’s an all-important co-factor for quite 300 enzymatic reactions and many other bodily functions, yet many of us are unaware of the ability of magnesium chiefly when it concerns our well-being, says, Shivika Seth, a Clinical Nutritionist.
So, here’s your primer on Magnesium, and what good it can do to your body.
1. Combat Depression
Magnesium is linked to brain function and mood and not meeting the needs are connected with an elevated risk of mental illness. Magnesium is termed as a coenzyme to convert tryptophan to serotonin a neurotransmitter recognized as a serious determinant of psychological state and mood.
2. Support healthy glucose levels
Low dietary magnesium is related to the development of type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome. Magnesium plays a key role in enhancing insulin sensitivity a key factor involved in blood glucose control.
3. Improve PMS symptoms
Adequate magnesium status helps relieve bloating, mood symptoms, and breast tenderness in PMS, along with menstrual cramps this might be because magnesium extents fluctuate throughout the cycle which can worsen the symptoms of PMS in women who have magnesium insufficiency.
4. Improve bone wellness
Magnesium plays a crucial character in maintaining bone welfare along with protecting against bone loss. In fact, bones store around 60% of total body magnesium. Further, this mineral is needed for transforming fat-soluble vitamin into its effectual form in order to support calcium absorption and metabolism
5. Prevent migraine attacks
Magnesium is firmly endorsed for intense recurring headache treatments since it may prevent pounding head by inhibiting neuronal overexcitation and counteracting vasospasm.
6. Support better sleep
Magnesium to a large extent is employed as a holistic medicine for sleep problems like insomnia because it controls several neurotransmitters involved in sleep like gamma-aminobutyric acid
The daily requirement of this mineral is 340mgd for men and 310mgd for women so ensure that you’re are obtaining the right amount of magnesium in your regime via magnesium-rich foods such as amaranth, avocado, banana, beetroot, groundnuts, almonds and more.
Also Read: Nutrients that can slow down skin aging