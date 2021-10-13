6 Intimate hygiene products for men to help stay clean and fresh

It’s strange how male intimate hygiene is hardly discussed. The industry only talks about female personal care. But, male intimate hygiene is very crucial, as it keeps their genitals away from infection or STD and also improves their sexual relationship, making it safe even for their partner. Here are 6 products to help keep it clean down there.

The Men’s Lab Intimate Wash for Men

This intimate Wash is enriched with aloe vera which acts as an antibacterial and antifungal, while witch hazel relieves itching and irritation. This wash has ayurvedic ingredients that protect your intimate area from dryness and rashes. It has been formulated to maintain a healthy pH level for your intimate areas, it maintains the pH level between 5.3 and 5.8 which has been found the ideal for men's intimate areas. It removes odour, leaving you with smooth, clear skin. It also contains tea tree oil that improves the skin’s firmness and hydration. The aloe vera also helps treat wounds, dry skin and minor cuts.

Price: Rs.329

Buy Now

The Men’s Lab Natural Anti Chafing Gel

This cream is intended to be used in sensitive and intimate regions. Its moisturising qualities prevent skin irritation and restore lost skin texture while providing ongoing protection against blisters, ulcers and chafing. It prevents chafing on the back and any other body parts that rub together or against clothes, making it ideal for runners and other athletes.

Price: Rs.299

Buy Now

UrbanGabru Intimate Wash for Men

This wash is specially designed to fight irritation, itching and remove unwanted bad odour. It makes the intimate area smooth and moisturises it. It fights bacteria infection, promotes intimate hygiene, reduces intimate discomfort and maintains pH level. It is blended with tea tree oil, aloe vera and sea buckthorn oil which has antioxidant, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, everything needed for intimate skin. This intimate wash helps cleanse the intimate area , also helps lighten your intimate parts and prevents excess sweating.

Price: Rs.349

Buy Now

The Man Company Intimate Foaming Wash

This wash offers a gentle and effective cleansing of your genitals, which is important to serve you with optimum health and sexual confidence. Maintaining hygiene of the private areas can prevent infections, inflammation, foul odour and itchiness. This gentle intimate cleanser is perfect for maintaining the delicate and natural pH balance of you down there. Neem and sea buckthorn present in this wash prevents any strong odours that can become a storehouse of infections and cause of embarrassment. Cucumber helps soothe and relax any kind of itching that can have you looking for a corner to scratch.

Price: Rs.271

Buy Now

Misters Enhance Intimate Moisturiser Cream

This cream is enriched with clove oil that is well known for its antibacterial effect, which helps to control minor skin blemishes, and also hydrates the skin. Aloe vera extract, one of the ingredients of this cream is a well-known skin soother that helps in case of raw skin or minor abrasions. It is also an effective moisturiser of the skin. It also contains coconut oil which helps reduce dryness and retains moisture in the skin, thereby reducing skin redness.

Price: Rs.649

Buy Now

Mamaearth Ubtan Nourishing Hair Removal Kit

Removing your pubic hair every now and then is essential in order to maintain intimate hygiene. If shaving causes itching and irritation, then use a mild hair removal kit. This kit is enriched with the goodness of saffron and turmeric along with aloe vera that soothes while gently removing the hair. The gel nourishes and soothes while delaying hair growth. Say hello to hair-free and flawlessly smooth skin in under 10 minutes! Infused with natural ingredients, this nourishing hair removal kit is calming and extremely gentle on the skin.

Price: Rs.381

Buy Now