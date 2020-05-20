6 Lifestyle habits that surprisingly slow down your metabolism

Metabolic rate is the rate at which your body burns the calories to keep your weight and overall health in check. Here are 6 common lifestyle mistakes that may slow down your metabolism.

Metabolism is the process in which the food we eat is converted into energy required for the body to thrive. In other words, it is the rate at which our body burns the calories to keep us healthy. It helps us to breathe, think, digest, keep warm in the cold – in short, it’s a big deal. Which is why it is important to keep your metabolic rate in check.

It is necessary to keep your metabolism if you wish to maintain a healthy weight and keep diseases at bay. However, some lifestyle mistakes may slow it down and put your health in jeopardy. Slow metabolic rate makes it difficult for a person to lose weight and keep it off.

Take a look at these 6 common lifestyle mistakes that might be slowing down your metabolism.

Cutting back on calories

Reducing the intake of calories when you’re trying to lose weight is common. However, if you dramatically lower your calorie intake, your body will sense that there is a calorie deficit and decrease the rate at which it burns calories. It slows down your metabolism and makes it difficult for you to manage your weight.

High-intake of sugary drinks

Sugar-sweetened drinks contain fructose which can reduce your metabolic rate and lead to weight gain. Research has shown that a high intake of fructose-containing beverages can reduce your metabolic rate and promote fat storage in your belly and liver.

Low-protein diet

Having foods rich in protein is extremely important for your health. They help you achieve and maintain a healthy weight by helping you feel full and promote healthy digestion. A diet rich in protein can help preserve metabolic rate and keep you fit.

Not drinking enough water

We can’t stress enough on the importance of staying hydrated. Without enough water in your system, your metabolism may stall. Keep drinking water throughout the day and eat more foods that naturally contain water like watermelon.

Lack of sleep

According to a study published in the International Journal of Endocrinology, inadequate sleep may lead to metabolic rate, which in turn can lead to weight gain. Good quality sleep of 6-8 hours at night can help preserve your metabolic rate.

Lack of physical activity

Many of us spend most of the day sitting for long hours at work. To top that, we hardly get any exercise done. This can negatively impact your metabolism and overall health. Try to do physical exercise to compensate for the long sitting hours and keep yourself healthy.

