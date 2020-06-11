6 Lower back exercises for pain relief

Lower back pain is a common condition that affects many people. Here are some exercises to help relieve the pain.

Do you feel a debilitating pain in lower back every time you bend to pick something up? Lower back pain is one of the most common health problems among adults. From lifting heavy items to a slipped disk, there are multiple reasons why you might be suffering from lower back pain. One of the most common causes of back pain is sitting for long hours. It is most likely to affect people between ages 30 and 50.

You might think that the pain will go away on its own but it doesn’t. Neither is there a magic pill that will make it disappear. In order to get rid of it, you need to be more physically active. Being active is the most effective way to soothe the pain and prevent it from recurring.

Here are 6 lower back exercises to relieve pain.

1. Knee to chest

It will help strengthen the back that relieves tension, causing the pain.

2. Cat-cow stretch

It is great for strengthening the spine. It also helps release the tension of the neck and upper back and will improve the blood flow in your spine.

3. Pelvic Tilt

It is a very simple exercise that helps strengthen your abdominal muscles and stretch muscles in your lower back.

4. Seat Forward Bend

It calms the brain, relieves stress, stretches the spine, shoulders and hamstrings. It also helps improve digestion and soothe headaches.

5. Supported Bridge

It stretches the neck, neck and spine. It also relieves stress and stimulates abdominal organs and lungs.

6. Wall Sits

Wall sits are good for your lower body and back. While performing this exercise make sure that your back is straight and knees are slightly bent, pressing your lower back into the wall.

