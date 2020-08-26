6 Magnesium rich foods to include in your diet

Magnesium is an essential mineral required for our body to carry out different functions. Here are some magnesium-rich foods you can incorporate in your diet.

There is no doubt that if you want to live a long and healthy life, you should incorporate exercise and a healthy diet in your lifestyle. It will help you maintain a healthy weight, reduce your risk of chronic diseases and promote overall health. One mineral in our body that plays an important role in our day to day life is magnesium.

Magnesium is present mostly in our bones. It is an essential mineral, involved in hundreds of chemical reactions in our body. It is important to eat magnesium-rich foods as it helps relax blood vessels and it's good for energy production and bone development. A magnesium deficiency can lead to weakness, muscle cramps, abnormal heart rhythms, depression and more.

To avoid any complications, here are some magnesium-rich foods you can include in your diet.

1. Dark Chocolate

For all the chocolate lovers out there, rejoice because dark chocolate is actually healthy for you. Dark chocolate is rich in magnesium, and loaded with iron, copper, manganese and antioxidants. It is also good for heart health if consumed in moderation.

2. Nuts

For the unversed, nuts such as almonds, peanuts and cashews are very nutritious and delicious food you should include in your diet. They are also a good source of fibre and monosaturated fat, both of which are good toi improve blood sugar and cholesterol levels. They also contain anti-inflammatory properties – great for heart health.

3. Tofu

Tofu is not just a substitute to cottage cheese, but it is extremely healthy for your overall health. It is high in protein, magnesium, iron, calcium and selenium. Some studies have also suggested that including tofu in your diet may help protect the cells lining your arteries.

4. Green Veggies

All the dark green leafy vegetables such as kale, spinach, and collard greens are rich in magnesium. Green leafy vegetables are touted as one of the best sources of magnesium, especially spinach.

5. Avocado

This superfood is loaded with magnesium and contains healthy fats, which is good for heart and brain health. It is also high in B vitamins, vitamin K and potassium. It can easily be added to salads and sandwiches.

6. Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds are rich in magnesium, zinc and should be consumed with the shells to absorb all the nutrients. You can eat them in between meals to avail the benefits. Flax and chia seeds are some other seeds rich in magnesium.

Note: Seek advice from a qualified medical practitioner before putting to use any tips mentioned in the article.

