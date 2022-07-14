6 Nourishing detox drink recipes you can make in 10 minutes

In a lifestyle ridden with irregular and bad eating patterns, unhealthy diet and no exercise, we all need a detox from time to time to cleanse our bodies rightly. Detoxing the body has become a trend in recent years and is taking the world of fitness and health by storm. Going in line with the name, detoxing is merely cleansing the toxins from the body. While certain healthy changes in the lifestyle aid in the process of detoxification, adding detox drinks can strengthen the process while appropriately cleansing our vital organs. Instead of relying on store-bought preservatives and harmful ingredient-rich detox drinks, why not DIY it at home and nourish yourself most naturally. Here we bring you 6 detox drink recipes that can be prepared in less than 10 minutes.

Carrot ginger detox drink

Ingredients required

1 carrot

2 oranges

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

½ inch ginger, crushed

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Water as required

Method

Take a blender and blend orange and carrot together.

Now, add turmeric powder and ginger and blend until a smooth puree-like consistency is formed. Add water if required.

Add in lemon juice and serve.

Mint and lemon drink

Ingredients required

3 Lemons

10-15 mint leaves

½ cup honey

Ice cubes

Method

Take a blender and blend all the ingredients together with plenty of ice cubes.

Serve chilled.

Watermelon and cucumber detox drink

Ingredients required

1 cucumber, peeled and chopped

½ cup watermelon, chopped

8-10 mint leaves

½ inch ginger, chopped

Black salt as per the taste

2 lemons, cut into rounds

Ice cubes as required

Method

Take a blender and blend cucumber, watermelon and mint leave together along with 1 cup of water.

Now, strain out the pulp from this and keep the watery solution.

Once done, mix lemon juice and black salt in it.

Garnish with ice cubes and lemon rings and serve chilled.

Pomegranate and beetroot detox drink

Ingredients required

1 aloe vera leaf, pulp extracted

1 cup beetroot, chopped

1 cup pomegranate seeds

1 amla, chopped

¼ teaspoon cinnamon powder

Salt and black pepper powder as per the taste

Method

Take a blender and whiz beetroot and pomegranate seeds.

Now, add aloe vera, amla and spices and give it a quick blend.

Serve.

Fruit-infused detox drink

Ingredients required

1 cup pomegranate seeds

½ cup watermelon, chopped

1 cucumber, peeled and chopped

1 apple, chopped

8-10 mint leaves

½ inch ginger, chopped

Lemon, cut into rings

Method

Take a glass or bottle and add all the ingredients to it.

Now, keep the bottle in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

Sip the water throughout the day and refill 3-4 times.

Coconut water detox drink

Ingredients required

1 coconut

8-10 mint leaves

Lemon juice of 1 lemon

Chia seeds

Method

Extract out the pulp and water from the coconut.

Now, finely chop the meat and mix in the coconut water.

Add mint leaves, lemon juice and chia seeds to it.

Stir well and serve.

