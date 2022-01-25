6 Plant based & natural supplements that will give you healthy skin, hair and body

Irrespective of what your diet is, there are certain vitamins we require in order to stay fit and healthy. It is not always possible to attain these vitamins via your eating habits and hence, here we have a list of plant-based and natural supplements that will provide your body with all the vitamins and proteins it requires. These supplements are super easy to intake and also taste good. Regular intake will boost your immunity, make you fitter and give you healthier hair, skin and nails.

By Nature Hair & Skin Vitamin Gummies

Consuming these vitamin gummies for skin ensures better formation of collagen. Collagen in turn promotes skin elasticity, reduces acne marks, and improves blood flow to the skin. They have the perfect blend of nutrients necessary for hair growth. The biotin supplement contains vitamin A, B, C, biotin and folic acid that makes hair shinier and helps improve its texture.

Price: Rs.440

Carbamide Forte Vitamin C Gummies

These gummies are the easiest and tastiest way to boost your immunity. Enriched with vitamin C and zinc, these gummies are great immunity boosters for adults. They may help skin glow and act as collagen builders. They are an essential nutrient for collagen synthesis. Collagen is well known for its benefits including hair, skin and nail health as well as for joint health.

Price: Rs.409

By Nature Plant Protein Powder

This plant protein powder for men and women contains high-quality protein, including 9 essential amino acids. This superior plant protein blend is derived from pea, brown rice, and mung bean. It contains numerous superfood ingredients, like turmeric, piperine, etc. These essential sources of micronutrients are known to speed up recovery, while making the protein easily digestible. Besides being highly nutritious, it has a delicious, naturally rich chocolate flavour.

Price: Rs.999

OZiva Protein & Herbs

This whey protein is enriched with essential multivitamins, minerals, and ayurvedic herbal extracts. Especially designed for women, it helps improve lean muscle and reduce fat. It improves metabolism and hormonal balance with ayurvedic herbs like shatavari, guduchi, flax seeds, green tea, curcumin, tulsi and cinnamon.

Price: Rs.2399

Foodstrong Daily Protein

Pure and natural grass fed whey protein made from the milk of grass-fed cows, sourced from Wisconsin and South Dakota in the U.S. It is ideal for the regular gym enthusiasts, cross fit, pilates and yoga practitioners, runners and working moms. It comes in convenient single serve sachets. A sachet a day for regular exercise and every alternate day if you have a light exercise regimen. One of the most potent combinations for building core health, fitness and immunity. Contains a blend of five enzymes for easy digestion and fast absorption.

Price: Rs.1350

OZiva Plant Based Collagen Builder Powder

This plant based powder when consumed regularly maintains healthy levels of collagen, keratin and elastic. This vegan solution helps boost collagen production and needs to be taken regularly with water. It will give you clear skin and healthy, smooth hair in no time.

Price: Rs.854

