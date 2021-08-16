6 Products you must have to stay hygiene while using untidy public toilets

The horrors that public toilets give can be many. This nasty place which is rarely cleaned can cause a lot of health issues if you make use of it without any proper precaution. So, here we bring to you 6 essentials that you should always carry with you before and after using public toilets. If there is one thing that the pandemic has taught us it is about self-hygiene and the importance of cleanliness. Since we can’t be the ones to clean a public toilet, we can definitely be the ones to keep ourselves away from catching viruses or other illness-causing bacterias from there.

Hand Soap Tablets

This lightweight travel-friendly effervescent foaming hand soap tablet is part of the innovative way to make handwashing easy and fun. You can wash your hands with soap after using the public toilet as its rich lather reaches the small pores to achieve deep cleansing, removing excess dirt and sebum on the skin surface, and keeping the skin as clean as ever.

Price: 14.99 USD

Paper Soap Sheets

Since we can’t carry huge soap bars in our pockets everywhere, these unscented portable soap leaves can be used in place of it and are healthy for you, kids and the environment.

Price: 8.00 USD

Disposable Toilet Seat Covers

No matter how clean the toilet seat looks, sitting on a public toilet knowing that someone has already been there is a little disgusting. So use these disposable seat covers and sit comfortably without any worries.

Price: 8.98 USD

Toilet Spray

Use this spray directly onto toilet water before using the toilet. Infused with essential oils, it neutralizes odours at the source and releases a fresh fragrance.

Price: 7.43 USD

Tablet Towels Coin Tissue

There are multiple uses of tissue paper that we can’t deny. They are always a must-have. But if you think your cluttered handbag has no space, this coin tissue is small and comes with a spraying bottle.

Price: 9.98 USD

Disposable Female Urination Device

If you hate sitting in public toilets, you can even avoid it by using this easy urination device. This one-time device use is more hygienic and convenient.

Price: 7.99 USD

Make washing your hands with soap a habit and try to avoid untidy public washrooms until it's necessary.

