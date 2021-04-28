6 Reasons why gut health is highly important to promote overall wellbeing

Gut health is the gastrointestinal system that is responsible for many body functions. An unhealthy gut can lead to serious digestive disorders. So, here is why gut health is so important and how to improve it.

Gut health is one of the prime things to take care of to stay healthy and keep diseases away. The gut is the gastrointestinal system and its health is determined by the levels and types of bacteria in your digestive tract. If our gut health is not improved then it can lead to several health issues. Digestion problems are one of the most common issues that can be caused due to poor gut health. So, here is why your gut health is important.

Aches and pain

Poor gut health can cause acid reflux, indigestion, abdominal pain, bloating, etc. that become intolerable sometimes.

Healthy Gut Bacteria

There are some healthy gut bacteria that protect our body from all harmful pathogens. This improves our immune system and keeps us safe from any kind of infection.

Regulates inflammation

Some of the gut bacteria regulates the immune system thus protecting the body from inflammation. Inflammation can cause serious health issues like allergies, asthma, Alzheimer’s disease, etc. So, a healthy gut saves you from all these chronic diseases.

Improved digestion process

A healthy gut can effectively improve your digestion system. It enhances your metabolic function, increases your body’s ability to absorb more vitamins and minerals. It also keeps yeast and other fermentation processes away to keep your body safe and protected.

Safe from serious digestive disorders

When your gut health is enhances, then it reduces the risk of any digestive disorders like irritable bowel syndrome, colorectal cancer, etc.

Connected to brain

The nerves of your gut communicate with the Enteric Nervous System (ENS) to inform it about the gut health and immune system. This ENS can also produce certain neurochemicals like dopamine and serotonin which improve moon and mental health.

How to improve your gut?

Diet is the prime reason for an unhealthy gut and this poor diet includes foods with low fibre, high sugar, processed foods, etc. So, increase your intake of fibre, protein, and probiotics to promote a healthy gut.

