6 Side effects of Flaxseeds you should know about

Consuming too much flaxseeds can be harmful. Read on to know the side effects of ingesting it.

Flaxseeds are one of the oldest crops in history that are golden yellow to reddish-brown in colour. They are known for their health benefits. They are a good source of many nutrients which is mainly due to the content of Omega-3 fats, lignans and fibre in it. They are used to improve digestive health, lower blood pressure and bad cholesterol and provide benefits to people suffering from diabetes.

Flaxseeds are weight loss friendly food, which is why it has gained popularity in the past few years. They are definitely healthy, but due to the extensive hype, the side effects of the seeds are often overlooked. It is important to keep a track of how much flaxseeds you are consuming as everything benefits only when consumed in moderation. If the intake is not monitored, it might lead to health problems. Consuming too much of even the best foods out there can take a toll on your health.

Keeping that in mind. Let’s take a look at 6 side effects of flaxseeds.

1. If consumed in large quantities, it can result in an increased count of bowel movements. It can also lead to diarrhoea and irritable bowel syndrome. People suffering from intestinal conditions should avoid consuming flaxseeds.

2. According to experts, excess consumption of flaxseeds without enough liquids can lead to intestinal blockage. It is particularly dangerous for Scleroderma patients. So, don’t consume it unless instructed to by a professional.

3. Flaxseeds can induce menstrual cycles due to their estrogen-like effect, so expectant mothers are not recommended to eat these seeds. It is also not a good option for women trying to conceive.

4. People may get allergic to flaxseeds overtime if they consume too much of it. You should avoid eating them if you notice itching, swelling, redness, hives, vomiting and nausea when you ingest these seeds.

5. Flaxseeds are rich in fibre and can block the digestive tract, which might prevent the absorption of certain medication and supplements.

6. Eating flaxseeds help lower blood pressure, but it might cause complications in case you suffer from a health condition or take certain medication.

