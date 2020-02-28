6 Signs that indicate you may have an eating disorder

An eating disorder does not just happen overnight, it is something that happens over the years and it's always good to look for red flags and treat this problem before it infests your mind and damages your body.

Eating disorders have become increasingly common in today's world due to multiple factors. An eating disorder can drastically change your diet over time and impact your health as well. It is basically irregular eating habits accompanied by stress with regards to body weight and shape. Eating disorder is a very complex illness which is more mental than physical. But more importantly, it's important to spot the signs of an eating disorder before it gets out of hand and does unimaginable damage to your body, mind and health. Spotting the warning signs of an eating disorder is just we need to protect our body as well as our health. These signs are often so subtle that people miss out on them. Just having body image issues is not the only sign of an eating disorder, there's more to eating disorders than just that. This is why it's important to keep an eye out of subtle warning signs that you may be developing an eating disorder.

Here are some warning signs of an eating disorder.

1. It might just start with weird eating habits. It could be something as simple as counting the number of peas or cutting your food down to little pieces before eating it.

2. You keep a close eye on your calorie intake. You watch how much calories you consume and keep checking your weight again and again to check the fluctuations. Any changes in number on the scale can stress you out.

3. You focus a lot of different diets and often skip out on eating things that you really like. You avoid eating things that you like because they're full of calories and it makes you anxious.

4. Most people believe that working out and exercising is a sign of being fit and healthy but if you're someone who counts the number of calories you burn and exercises excessively to shed some kilos.

5. A lot of people of body image issues accompanied by eating disorders tend to dislike their body and try their best to hide their bodies by covering it up in baggy or ill-fitted clothes all the time.

6. They look at lots of pictures of different kinds of foods and look up different food recipes. This makes them feel more connected with food that they like but can't eat.

