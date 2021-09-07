6 Mistakes to avoid if you need healthy teeth and gums

While our overall physical health has taken center stage during the pandemic, what often goes unnoticed is our oral health. Investing in an oral hygiene product seems like a waste of money. And a visit to the dentist is made only and only when we need a root canal or a tooth replacement.

However, this is not a wise thing to do. Your oral health needs as much attention, if not more, as your overall health. In fact, most of us must have seen the popular toothpaste brand’s ad of how strong teeth lead to a stronger body. While one might not be sure of how true that is, believing the statement and taking extra care of your oral health won’t do much harm.

Here are a few mistakes that one should avoid to maintain oral health.

Not using a mouthwash: Brushing our teeth twice a day seems like more than enough. However, it’s not. It is equally important to use a good mouthwash twice a day. It will not only help give you a clear and fresh breath, but also kill any leftover bacteria in your mouth.

Not visiting a dentist every year: Many of us would be guilty of this. Visiting a dentist often seems like a not-so-important thing, however, it is just as important as your routine body check-up. Routine visits to the dentist, not only help you maintain strong and shiny teeth but also eliminate the risk of you developing any infections.

Ignoring bleeding gums: That red stain on our toothbrush often catches our attention, but it is rare that we actually do something about it. This can be a sign of bleeding gums and can signify a lot of problems, including gingivitis and inflammation of the gums. Hence, it is important to take it seriously and consult a doctor at the earliest. But, that doesn’t mean one needs to rush to a dentist every time he sees a blood spot, sometimes it can happen due to cuts and abrasions too. So, make sure to analyze the reason behind the blood first.

Using too much toothpaste: A pea size is what you need because sometimes less is more. Anything more than that is just a waste.

Using the same brush for more than a month: Many dentists suggest that a toothbrush should be replaced every month, or at least, every two months. Your toothbrush is the most intimate thing and it is important to keep it clean and hygienic, otherwise, you can end up developing certain oral infections.

Brushing your teeth with full force: Even a stone loses its shine and texture if you rub it hard for a long time. If that’s the case, think about what will happen to your teeth if you brush harder. Gentle strokes for about two minutes can do the job for you.

