6 Soothing herbal teas you can drink to relieve stress and anxiety during the pandemic

There is no denying that the lockdown and other measures, such as social distancing, implemented to help curb the spread of the coronavirus infection have had an impact on almost every aspect of our lives.

The global pandemic has brought in many changes in our lifestyle. There is no doubt that stress is a very common problem that almost everyone is facing during the pandemic and it has become problematic to balance work and personal life.

On such days, sipping a warm cup of herbal tea could induce a calming practice as there is evidence that certain herbal teas have stress-relieving properties. Hence, here are a few herbal teas that can help you relax in a global pandemic.

Chamomile tea

Excessive stress and anxiety can trigger sleeplessness. Chamomile tea not only alleviates stress and anxiety but also aids in the treatment of insomnia. Chamomile tea is the third most common after green tea and peppermint tea. The Chamomile flower is used as a remedy to treat a variety of health issues. Long-term use of chamomile extracts decreases moderate to severe symptoms of a generalised anxiety disorder (GAD), enhances sleep quality, relieves anxiety and depression, prevents bone loss, and boosts immune health.

Hibiscus tea

Hibiscus tea is a herbal tea produced by steeping hibiscus plant parts in boiling water. Hibiscus Tea has a tart taste similar to cranberries and is known to keep the liver healthy, avoid hypertension, and lower blood pressure. Hibiscus tea relaxes high-stress levels and strengthens the immune system with vital doses of Vitamin C since it is high in flavonoids.

Holy basil tea

Tulsi is a well-known herb. Tulsi leaves have antidepressant properties, which help to normalise psychological stress. They have been used to treat a variety of ailments, including diabetes, headaches, upset stomachs, and earaches. Tulsi leaves have a delicate and refreshing flavour and are used as a home remedy for cough and cold symptoms.

Peppermint tea

This aromatic tea works well to alleviate stress and anxiety. Peppermint contains menthol, which is a natural muscle relaxant. When you are stressed or anxious, you become tense and irritable. Drinking peppermint tea will help you stay calm. Peppermint tea is an excellent tea to drink before going to bed because of its relaxing effect and lack of caffeine. It will allow you to sleep peacefully, which is exactly what you need after a long day.

Lavender tea

While lavender is commonly used to relieve anxiety and stress, it also has calming properties. Lavender tea, made from the dried buds of the lavender plant, helps to relax muscles and nerves, relieving stress and tension while also preventing headaches and muscle pain. It is also good for the digestive system and acts as a natural anti-inflammatory, reducing the negative effects of stress on your body.

Green tea

Green tea, which is high in antioxidants, is often associated with physical health, but it is also beneficial to mental health. Out of one of the many antioxidants, it contains epicatechin, which is a flavonoid that helps to protect your brain from oxidative damage as well as combating the negative effects of stress on your body and improving memory. Green tea is also a good source of L-theanine, which has shown to improve stress relief, fatigue reduction, and better sleep.

About the Author: Dietitian Vidhi Chawla specializes in the field of Diet and Nutrition. She owns a private practice by the name of Fisico Diet Clinic.

