6 Tea variants that will help you deal with PCOS and PCOD

From medication to relaxation, tea has innumerable benefits if consumed proportionally. Additional ingredients added to our tea have not just enhanced the flavour of this hot beverage but have acted as immunity boosters. There are certain tea variants that have an effective solution that helps women with PCOS/PCOD too.

Chamomile Tea

Chaayos Chamomile Herbal Tea

Chamomile tea often has a calming and relaxing effect, and it can help you wind down and reduce anxiety. PCOS makes people emotional, which can interfere with other bodily functions and impair the immune system. This tea will assist you in relaxing and remaining calm through the course of your emotional mood swings.

Peppermint Tea

VAHDAM Peppermint Tea Bags

Many PCOS women have irregular menstrual cycles or don’t have any at all. Other symptoms of your menstrual cycle, such as cramps and feeling bloated, will not go away. Mint has always been soothing and is beneficial because of its antibacterial, antioxidant properties which aid in digestion.

Oolong Tea

VAHDAM Himalayan Oolong Tea Bags

The oolong tea is made from the leaves of the Camellia Sinensis plant. It consists of antioxidants, immune-boosting nutrients, anti-inflammatory, antiviral, and antibacterial characteristics that will make your skin glow, reducing acne and pimples, which are other common symptoms PCOD/PCOS patients face.

Cinnamon Tea

VAHDAM Sweet Cinnamon Masala Chai

Cinnamon helps improve fertility in women by addressing uterine fibroids, PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome), weight loss, and even menstrual flow regulation.

Ginger Basil Tea

Shistaka Turmeric Ginger & Basil Tea Bags

Basil can control androgens while also regulating insulin levels. It’s also a powerful antioxidant. Ginger aids in the regulation of female hormones. Ginger is well-known for its anti-inflammatory qualities and is frequently used to relieve nausea. Ginger helps control symptoms like cramps, mood swings, and headaches.

Lavender Tea

Sancha Lavender Green Tea

Some patients find it difficult to sleep because of menstrual pain. Lavender has always had a soothing effect on people and hence, this tea is the best remedy to help you feel relaxed and get good sleep.

