6 Things you need to do every day to lose the extra kilos

Are you someone trying to lose weight but don’t have time for a physical workout? If yes, here are some ways to help you lose stubborn fat.

Getting rid of extra kilos may seem like a daunting process that requires strenuous workouts and carefully planned meals. Regardless of what your goal is, weight loss can feel impossible at times. But what most people don’t understand is that maintaining a healthy weight is all about making small changes in your lifestyle rather than an overhaul of your current diet and lifestyle.

Plus, it can be difficult for most people to carve out time for the gym due to the daily grind. While you may not feel like hitting the gym every now and then, you also don’t want to increase your risk of heart diseases and other health problems. If you too want to lose weight, then try to make some significant changes in your lifestyle.

With that said, here’s what you should do to lose weight.

Eat a protein-rich diet

Kickstart your morning with a healthy protein-rich meal to cut the cravings and aid weight loss. A small study published in the National Library of Medicine showed that eating a high protein breakfast is associated with less fat gain and reduced appetite.

Drink a lot of water

Water is the key to losing weight and keeping health diseases at bay. Start your morning with a glass of lukewarm water to enhance weight loss. Drinking water may reduce appetite and food intake in some individuals. You should drink at least 2 litres of water for weight loss.

Practice mindfulness

Mindfulness is a practice to make yourself fully aware of what you’re doing at the present moment. Some studies have shown that practising mindfulness can help increase weight loss and promote healthy eating behaviours.

Get enough sleep

If you thought your sleeping patterns have nothing to do with your weight loss, think again! A study published in the National Institute of Health found that sleep deprivation may lead to an increased appetite. So, establishing a healthy sleep schedule is an integral part of your weight loss journey.

Get moving

If you are unable to squeeze in an hour-long workout regimen in your schedule, try to incorporate as much movement as you can in your daily life. Take stairs instead of the elevator, walk to the supermarket instead of taking your car – these small but significant changes can have a huge impact on your body.

Keep a track of everything you eat

Start tracking what you eat, how much water you drink in a day and the changes you are making in your life for achieving weight loss goals. Research has shown that people who track what they eat are more likely to lose weight than those who don’t.

