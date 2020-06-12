6 Warm up exercises to do before a rigorous workout session

It is important to do warm-up exercises before you get into a strenuous exercise. Here are 6 exercises you can do before your workout to reduce the risk of muscle injury.

When you’re insanely busy, it seems best to jump straight into the workout. But did you know skipping warm-up exercises increases the risk of injuries? Warming up prior to your cardio or strength training session is essential for preventing injury and be more efficient. It allows your muscles to perform better and avoid a pull or a tear. And you don’t need hours for this, 5 minutes are enough to get the body all warmed up.

Try to fit in just 5 minutes of warm-up exercises in your regime to get the best of your workout. Not only will it reduce the risk of injury, but it will also increase blood flow, improve performance and reduce the tension in your muscles. We don’t any reason why you should skip a quick warm-up. Convinced yet?

Here are 6 warm-up exercises to do before your workout.

Hip Circles

It will help loosen the hips and help work the glute muscles. It is easy to do but in case you feel a sudden stretch on any muscle, stop and stretch the leg. Do 8-10 reps outward and inward.

Arm Circles

This one is great for loosening up shoulder muscles and warm up the joints. Do 8-10 reps - forward and backward.

Walk-Outs

This exercise strengthens the core, improves flexibility, upper body strength and loosen up the shoulder muscles. Do 8-10 reps.

Reverse Lunge

Reverse lunges are particularly good for core, glutes, and hamstrings. Do around 12 reps each side.

Jump Rope

Jumping rope gets your heart rate up and body warm. Start at a moderate pace and gradually move on to a faster pace Do it for at least 2 minutes.

Squats

Squats are a versatile exercise that targets the hamstrings, glutes and quads. You can start slow and progress into squat pulses for raising the heart rate. Do 15 reps of squats. For squat pulses, 10-15 seconds is enough.

