6 Ways to avoid a Vitamin D deficiency during the lockdown

Not getting enough sun exposure because of the lockdown? Here are 6 ways to help you get enough vitamin D at home.

Our second month into the lockdown and many of us feel like missing on our daily dose of healthy habits, walking, exercising and what not. Staying inside might be the need of the hour, but we can’t deny that it is taking a toll on our health. One such health issue that’s come into focus is the deficiency of vitamin D. Not adhering to a healthy diet and less sun exposure is some of the reasons why people might suffer from this deficiency amid the lockdown.

Vitamin D is an essential mineral required to maintain healthy bones, teeth and muscles and it provides a host of other benefits. It is necessary for every immune cell in the body. Those who don’t get enough vitamin D may experience joint pain and bone deformities. A vitamin D deficiency has also been linked with declining mental health. The major source of getting enough vitamin D is sun exposure. But what to do when you’re stuck at home?

Don’t worry! Here are some ways to get enough vitamin D during the lockdown.

1) Go for a walk for at least 30 minutes on your terrace to get enough sunlight. Don’t forget to use sunscreen when you go out in the sun.

2) Open up the windows to let the sunlight in your house. Some window panes tend to block the sunlight.

3) Include foods rich in vitamin D in your diet, including mushrooms, orange, fortified cereal and eggs.

4) You can consult a doctor and ask for vitamin D supplements that are safe to consume. Make sure a professional recommends it to you.

5) According to Healthline, cow milk and soy milk are also good sources of vitamin D.

6) Regular exercise can help in the production of vitamin D and help your body stay healthy.

