6 Ways to make your breakfast tastier with Ginger; Check it out

You may be acquainted with the saying, 'eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince and dinner like a pauper'. And different studies also agree with this saying. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, where we fill in our empty stomach after a long fast. And that's why breakfasts are needed to be filling and healthy so that they can boost our energy level for the entire day. So, have you ever thought about making your breakfast healthy? It is easy to make it filling by any kind of food, which even includes the junk ones. But what about health? Breakfast should contain all important nutrients, vitamins and proteins to make us ready to take up the hardships of everyday life. Here we have chosen ginger for it, which can be added to all kinds of breakfasts.

Ginger coffee

Ginger, when gets mixed with coffee, becomes powerful enough to fight against the free radicals. It also makes the coffee tastier by making it a bit spicy. And coffee, being a strong source of antioxidants, helps to energize us for the entire day.

Ginger tea

This popular beverage is useful to stay warm. And it can also relax an upset stomach. A hot cup of ginger tea is perfect for nausea, motion sickness and morning sickness induced by pregnancy.

Ginger jam and bread

One can try the bread with ginger jam instead of any other jam such as mixed fruit jam. You can also spread ginger jam on biscuits as well.

Try ginger syrup for pancakes

Ginger syrup is a good alternative to have with pancakes instead of maple syrup. This tasty syrup can also be mixed with beverages, baked goods, oatmeal and waffles apart from pancakes. It is easy to make a ginger syrup at home by just boiling it for 30 minutes and then straining it through a sieve for a smooth texture.

Ginger smoothies or juice

You can opt for ginger smoothies or juice as your breakfast. Ginger juice can even go well with stir-fries and salads. It has multiple health benefits like boosting metabolism, treating pain, healing menstrual cramps and reducing soreness from exercise among others.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on research and easy accessibility of ingredients. However, it is always advised to consult a doctor or before adopting any tips into your daily diet.

