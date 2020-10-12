6 ways parents can help their teens cope with anger tactfully

Due to their vulnerable age and hormones, teens can get angry very easily. So, parents can take help from these tips to help their teens cope with anger.

Teens can get angry and irritable very easily because of their vulnerable age. They cannot show or express the feeling of anger properly which makes them even more overwhelmed. As a result, they struggle to deal with their anger and cannot understand what to do.

This confusing situation affects their study, physical and mental health. So, parents can take help from these tips to help their teens cope with anger.

How to help your teens cope with anger?

Understand their anger

Anger is not the only emotion in your teens. It’s actually the result of many underlying emotions like hurt, frustration, sadness etc. And your teen is trying to avoid these feelings by just showing anger. So, first, try to understand why they are disturbed.

How to help them cope with the anger?

Try these ways to help them:

Physical activities: Indulge in regular activities with them. Any kind of physical activities or sports will relieve their stress making them calm and relaxed.

Hitting a punching bag: Let them hit a punching bag or a pillow to release their anger and tension.

Give them time: When teens are angry and cannot deal with this, then give them some alone time to get calm down. Let them cry, yell or whatever they want to do to release their frustration.

Music: Music plays a major role in relieving anger in us. So, arrange some good music for them to make them calm and relaxed.

Identify the trigger: Identify the moment that makes your teen angry or frustrated. This is their trigger moment and you need to spot and solve this.

Creativity: Ask them if they want to enrol in a drawing, writing or any kind of creative classes. Creativity is always helpful to release our tough feelings.

