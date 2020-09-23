6 Workout mistakes you should avoid while trying to shed excess kilos

Weight loss is challenging as it is, so you should avoid making mistakes that have the potential to sabotage your plans. Here are some common mistakes you should avoid if you are trying to get rid of the stubborn fat.

We all know how exasperating working out can be! But it is also one of the best things to do to get your health in check. Not only does it help maintain a healthy weight, but it strengthens the bones and muscles, and help keep diseases at bay. While it is great to incorporate it into your daily regimen, but it is also important to do it right.

Have you ever skipped a warm-up or overtrained yourself? If so, then you have also have made some workout mistakes. But don’t worry, it is not something you can’t fix. Knowing what you have been doing wrong can help you overcome the problem and reap all the health benefits that a good workout offers.

With that said, here are 6 common workout mistakes that might hamper your weight loss plans.

1. Skipping the warm-up

It is essential to warm-up before a workout session as it helps to prepare your muscles, heart and lungs for physical activity, and lower the risk of injuries. Skipping warm-up means you are making yourself vulnerable to muscle injury and other health issues.

2. Using your phone while working out

Raise your hand if you are guilty of this one! Talking on the phone or looking at it can affect your focus and effectiveness of your workout. If you like taking pictures of your workout, try to wait till the end of it so that it doesn’t interfere with your workout.

3. Inconsistency

It can be tempting to try a new workout every now and then, but jumping from one workout regime to another isn’t the best technique to follow if you trying to get rid of the extra kilos. You should try to stick to one kind of workout to get the best results. According to experts, a combination of cardio and weight training is the best you can do for an effective weight loss.

4. Not scheduling rest and recover days

Overtraining can make you feel exhausted and make you prone to burnouts and injuries. It is essential to let your body rest and let the muscle fibres repair and grow stronger. Taking rest will also help optimize your performance.

5. Not having enough liquids

When you exercise, the body’s temperature rises and leads to stress. Drinking enough liquids can help alleviate stress and boost your overall performance. So, drink plenty of water and try to include foods containing water.

6. Not getting enough sleep

You might be thinking that what has sleep to do with your workout. But not getting enough zzz’s can sabotage your weight loss plans. It is essential to get 6-8 hours of sleep to allow the muscles to recover. It will also help in other health aspects, including cognitive function, improving mood, et al.

