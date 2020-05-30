6 Yogic ways to bring positivity in your life

Positivity is important to enrich the quality of life. Some yogic ways can help you with it. Read on to know more.

How many times in life have you had negative thoughts? Probably a lot, right? Most of us spend our lives worrying about the future, dwelling over the past or focusing on things that leave us dissatisfied. These common, negative thoughts can prevent you from enjoying life to the fullest and distract you from what’s important. These thoughts can make you feel anxious and depressed. What you can do is try to let go of all these negative thoughts by replacing them with positivity.

It might sound cliché to some of you, but a positive attitude helps you cope up with more than just stress in life. You can bring positivity in your life through some yogic ways. By bringing optimism into your life, you’ll be able to avoid worries and negative thinking. However, positive thinking isn’t magic and it won’t make your problems disappear. What it will do is make life issues seem manageable and enable you to tackle these hurdles more positively and productively. It's all about how to see things – half-empty or half-full.

Keeping that in mind, here are 6 yogic ways you can bring positivity into your life and let go of the negative thoughts.

1. Asanas are not just poses that help you stretch, they revolve around the chakras, which are associated with both physical as well as mental state. Try to channel your energy through different yoga poses to induce positive energy.

2. Good breathing is the key to using yoga to your advantage. One pose that helps you improve breathing is Pranayama. Practicing it regularly will help you bring positive thoughts in your mind and le.

3. Refrain from dwelling over negative thoughts that trouble you, especially when you know that you can do nothing to improve it. Learn from each experience and move on. It will take practice but the sooner you move on, the lesser the problems will be.

4. Do not focus your energy into what all is wrong with your life. Open up to someone about these feelings and try to accept your flaws and work on them. With yoga, you will open up your senses to appreciate yourself and get better with each passing day.

5. Yoga is not just about movement and doing asanas. It is also about the stillness of the body and mind that allows connecting to your inner self. The best way to do that, is meditation.

6. Yoga also teaches you to eat mindfully. It focuses on eating green, leafy foods that nature has to offer you in its purest form. This one is no rocket science – eating healthy is what cleanses your body and mind. It also alleviates the symptoms of anxiety, depression and other health conditions.

