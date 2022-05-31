7 Best Father's day presents for your dad who is a fitness freak

If your father is someone who takes his fitness routine extremely seriously, then this Father’s Day gift him something that will help him enhance his fitness routine and take it to the next step! These cool fitness products will both motivate a healthy lifestyle and bring him joy. Consider it an act of service, because you'll be contributing to his health and longevity while also putting a smile on his face. So, this Father’s Day let’s give the dads all that they deserve and more and show them that they are loved and appreciated with these fitness products.

7 Best Father’s Day presents for your dad who loves to stay fit:

If your dad loves to stay fit then these products will make a great gift for him this Father’s Day.

If your dad is dreading missing his workout session because of his work, then this desk elliptical machine is just what he needs. He can continue to burn calories while working on his laptop, reading and even while attending a meeting. The LED Built-in display monitor in this machine keeps track of time, distance, scan, speed and calories burned. Depending on his needs and abilities, there are auto and manual speed levels for his choice. This machine improves body flexibility and muscle strength, as well as helps to promote cardiovascular functions and improves coordination of arms and legs.

Price: $210

Buy Now

Help your dad track his fitness activities and achieve his daily fitness goal with this smartwatch. This fitness tracker has a built-in high performance motion sensor that automatically monitors and detects the heart rate in real time, helps with better grasp changes for his health and accurately records calorie consumption, distance and steps. He can view historical data in the app “Hero Band III”. He can record his deep, light, and awake sleep patterns, and track his sleep quality status to get a better understanding of his health and make reasonable adjustments to his lifestyle. He can also set an alarm to wake him up softly every day.

Price: $39.99

Buy Now

This workout game will make exercising a lot more fun for your dad. This game features 90 bodyweight exercises on colour-coded dice. He simply has to roll the dice for a quick workout and maybe even you can join him for a fun workout session. The box contains 18 dice. There are 5 colours, one for each muscle group and 3 shades for beginner, normal, and advanced fitness levels.

Price: $33.97

Buy Now

Staying hydrated is extremely important especially if you are working out. Make sure that your dad is always reminded that he has to stay hydrated by gifting him this water bottle that will help him track his water intake. Having a water bottle at his desk or in his gym bag is one thing, but remembering to fill it up constantly is another. One helpful tactic comes in the form of this time-labelled water bottle, which makes it easy to see how much water he is really drinking as the time passes and when it's time to get a refill ASAP.

Price: $20.99

Buy Now

Ensure that your dad never gets a ‘dad-bod’ or a tummy by gifting him this ab roller. This 3.2 inch dual-wheel ab roller offers extra support and stability compared to the common single ab wheel. Equipped with a knee pad, this ab roller wheel delivers comfortable workout experience and caring protection. He can embrace the freedom of more thrilling and challenging routines without the hassle of using resistance bands! It will target his abdominals, hip flexors and back muscles. With dedicated practice, this exercise wheel will speed up your core and low back strengthening while lessening your risk of muscle injury.

Price: $25.99

Buy Now

Now your dad can enjoy his outdoor or gym activity hands-free and carefree! With this phone holder for running, he can keep his phone and other necessities safe while training! The fanny pack consists of 2 expandable pockets, one large, one small. Now he can handle the phone without other stuff accidentally falling out. The high-quality outer material of the running belt comes with a special-shaped zipper that will keep his items dry in almost any weather condition. It is perfect for storing his essentials during large crowd events, sports or water-related activities etc.

Price: $13.97

Buy Now

Encourage your dad to stay fit and lose the dad bod with this health and fitness tracking band. They simply have to connect this band to their phones and see real-time pace and distance on their wrist. Apart from monitoring their physical activity, it also keeps a track of their sleep cycle, heart rate and step count. It more precisely tracks calorie burn, resting heart rate and heart rate zones.

Price: $97

Buy Now

If your dad takes his daily exercising, health, fitness and diet super seriously, then this Father’s Day make sure you have him covered with all the essentials that he requires. The products mentioned above will not only inspire him to work out but will also help him stay motivated.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read | 14 Unique Father’s day gifts for your dad who says he wants nothing