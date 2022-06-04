7 Best health supplements under Rs 999 to buy from Amazon sale today

A health supplement is a product that is used to supplement a diet and to support or maintain, enhance and improve the healthy functions of the human body. Many supplements contain active ingredients that can have strong effects on the body. In today’s Amazon deals we bring to you the best 7 health supplements that’ll help solve your hair, gut and overall health issues. Also, remember that dietary supplements are products intended to supplement the diet. They are not medicines and are not intended to treat, diagnose, mitigate, prevent, or cure diseases.

Here are 7 health supplements from Amazon Sale today

Scroll on to find your appropriate health supplement that your body requires. It's always better to consult a doctor before making it a part of your routine.

1. What's Up Wellness Beauty Gummies

This biotin hair and skin gummies are a combination of super nutrition which is just what you need for your skin, hair and nails to glow and grow and maintain their structure. It is a delicious blend of essential nutrients all packed in our biotin hair gummies to keep your skin hydrated and maintain its youthful glow.

Price: Rs 899

Price: Rs 679

2. Cureveda Plant Based Biotin Powder

This contains powerful antioxidants derived from tomatoes to help prevent premature hair greying and control hair loss. These are high potency hair vitamins delivered from ingredients sourced from nature which leads to better acceptability and absorption of nutrients.

Price: Rs 995

Price: Rs 895

3. Carbamide Forte Multivitamin Tablets

A good quality multivitamin is one of the most important supplements for optimal health. These multivitamin tablets help better absorption of multivitamin and minerals from the food you eat and give you added immunity and energy which other supplements don’t.

Price: Rs 750

Price: Rs 569

4. Naturyz Calcium Plus

Naturyz Calcium tablets are a unique combination of calcium, magnesium, zinc and vitamin D3 which increases the bioavailability of calcium and makes it a complete solution. It is easily digested and does not cause bloating and helps in faster absorption of Calcium.

Price: Rs 599

Price: Rs 299

5. Gut+ Prebiotics and Probiotics for Good Gut Health

Gut+ sachets aid digestion, neutralise toxins, improves metabolism, reduce bloating and gas, relieve constipation and diarrhoea and promote gut health. The ingredients are added in the right doses that cause an effect in the body. There are no unwanted ingredients.

Price: Rs 499

Price: Rs 441

6. OZiva Plant-Based Biotin for hair growth

This hair supplement supports and promotes hair growth, helps control hairfall and supports healthy skin and nails. It nourishes hair, skin and nails with the biotin protein in it as they are easily absorbed by cells since OZiva Biotin is an easily-soluble powder when taken with water.

Price: Rs 1398

Price: Rs 908

7. Wellbeing Nutrition Daily Greens

Rich in whole food nutrients, this healthy greens health supplement is crafted with an organic blend of 15+ essential and alkalising real green superfoods, straight from the farm. For those with a busy lifestyle, packed with potent and rich super greens to give your healthy diet a green boost.

Price: Rs 590

Price: Rs 389

Amazon sale today offers exciting deals on every product that you always wanted. So without waiting, grab them all right away as the deal ends tonight. These health supplements are curated on the basis of price, brand quality and reviews on Amazon.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

