7 Disturbing signs that you need to take a break

Due to work pressure and high-stress levels, our body and mind tend to get tired. As a result, we experience different health issues. They are just signals from our body to make us understand that we need a break from everything.

After a hectic day, it feels nice to have a calm and relaxing nap in your home. It reduces all the stress that we have gathered throughout the day. But we have to do everything on the next day again. And the repetition of the busy schedule with a lot of work makes us tired every day.

So, everyone needs to take a break from their work to get rejuvenated. But how do you know that you need to take a break right now? Well, certain signs are there that are shown all through our body. If you see those signs in you, then you definitely need a break from your work.

Signs to understand if you need a break.

Headache

If you feel a constant discomfort in your head, then maybe your body is signalling you to take some rest. High-stress level and work pressure often result in moderate to severe aches in head, eyes and neck.

Digestive problems

When our entire body and brain are tired, then the digestive tract also starts to suffer a lot from digestion issues like stool problems, stomach ache etc.

Frequent colds

Stress can increase heart rate and blood circulation, which affects our immune system. As a result, we tend to get colds frequently due to weak immunity levels.

Weight gain Sudden weight gain can also be caused by a high-stress level. It happens due to the increased secretion of cortisol hormone. Stomach ache When you are stressed out then you tend to experience nausea and stomach as well. These are all caused by digestive problems. Fatigue Daily work pressure gives us intense fatigue for which it becomes hard to fall asleep and have a sound sleep. Chest pain If you feel chest pain often, then this may also be a signal from your body to tell you to have some rest. Don’t take this kind of pain lightly because stress can also lead to cardiac failure. Also Read: 6 ways to start your mornings feeling energised

