7 Effective home remedies to reduce joint pain

Joint pain is one of the most common problems amongst people, especially in older people. As we age, our bone starts to become weak and we face intense joint pain. When the pain becomes intolerable, then it is highly advisable to consult a doctor. But initially, you can try these home remedies to reduce the knee pain.

Exercise

Exercise daily as it delays the development of osteoporosis, which is one of the most common causes of joint pain. Walking, tai chi, swimming, cycling, yoga etc. can all be done to delay the development.

Weight loss and diet

If you are overweight, then put yourself on a weight loss program as your knee has to tolerate the entire body weight which can cause pain. Also have healthy diet which is rich in fibre, Vitamin D, calcium etc.

Physiotherapy

You can talk to a physiotherapy for a therapy session and get a massage on the knees regularly to reduce the pain.

Aromatherapy

It’s done with different essential oils which reduces pain and stiffness.

Rest and protection

When your knees are giving pain, then put them on proper rest and use a knee-cap when you are walking outside. Give it a cold compression with ice regularly to reduce the inflammation.

Heat and cold

Heat and cold is a highly effective way to reduce pain and inflammation. Heat improves lubrication and stiffness and cold reduces pain and inflammation.

Acupuncture

Along with physio therapy and aromatherapy, acupuncture is another highly effective way to reduce knee or joint pain and reduce the inflammation.

