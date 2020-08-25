  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

7 Essential nutrients to prioritise in your diet to develop a strong immune system

Having a strong immune system is crucial in the pandemic era. Include these 7 essential nutrients to keep your immunity in check and alleviate the risk of infections.
27082 reads Mumbai
Health & Fitness,immunity,Immune System,infections7 Essential nutrients to prioritise in your diet to develop a strong immune system

A healthy immune system is necessary to keep health diseases at bay. Feeding your body with the right nutrients can help keep your immune system strong. Certain foods can help boost the immune system and prevent diseases such as colds and flu. Having a strong immunity is essential to keep your overall health in check. 

Especially at times when the pandemic is on the rise, you need to keep an eye on what you eat and avoid. If you too are looking for ways to prevent colds, flu and other infections, then your first step should be adding essential nutrients to your diet. 

These are the nutrients you should include in your diet to boost your immunity. 

Vitamin C 

Vitamin C is touted as one of the best immune boosters that aids cellular functions needed for a strong immune system. Oranges, broccoli, capsicum, strawberries, grapefruits, kale and tomatoes are good sources of vitamin C you can include in your diet. 

Vitamin E 

Vitamin E is considered a good source of antioxidants that help reduce free radical damage and slow the ageing process of your cells. Free radicals are a part of the natural body process, but it can shorten the life of your cells. A diet rich in antioxidants can destroy the free radicals and control the damage. Sources of Vitamin E include vegetable oils, nuts, seeds, green leafy vegetables such as spinach, fortified breakfast cereal, et al. 

Vitamin D 

Vitamin D plays a major role in the life cycle of human cells and regulates the immune system. It is important for your body to make natural vitamin D. Moderate exposure to sunlight can help you get sufficient vitamin D to fight off the infections. But you can increase your intake with foods as well. Fatty fish like sardines, mackerel, tuna and salmon, and fortified foods such as milk, orange juice and cereals are good sources of this vitamin. 

Omega-3 fatty acids 

Omega-3 fatty acids can help fight several autoimmune diseases including type 1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease and more. When a person suffers from autoimmune diseases, the immune system mistakes healthy cells for foreign cells and starts attacking them. Omega-3s can help combat that. 

Zinc 

Zinc is an essential nutrient required for a proper immune system function. It is needed for immune cell development that plays an important role in the inflammatory response. In other words, it helps protect against respiratory tract infections and reduce the chances of other infections as well. Whole grains, baked beans, nuts, chickpeas, oysters and milk products are good sources of zinc. 

Probiotics 

Probiotics are live microorganisms that promote a healthy balance of gut bacteria. Some studies have shown that probiotics may promote the production of natural antibodies in the body, which may give your immune system a boost. The most common fermented foods that naturally contain probiotics include yoghurt, kefir, kombucha, pickles, tempeh, kimchi, some cheeses, etc. 

Selenium 

Selenium plays an important role in the health of your immune system. This antioxidant has the potential to slow the body’s over-active responses to certain aggressive forms of diseases in both animals and humans. Some of the best sources of selenium include garlic, broccoli, sardines, tuna, brazil nuts and barley. 

Note: Seek advice from a qualified medical practitioner before putting to use any tips mentioned in the article. 

ALSO READ: 7 Reasons why you should include Rosemary in your diet

Credits :healthcleveland, getty

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement