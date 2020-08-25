7 Essential nutrients to prioritise in your diet to develop a strong immune system

Having a strong immune system is crucial in the pandemic era. Include these 7 essential nutrients to keep your immunity in check and alleviate the risk of infections.

A healthy immune system is necessary to keep health diseases at bay. Feeding your body with the right nutrients can help keep your immune system strong. Certain foods can help boost the immune system and prevent diseases such as colds and flu. Having a strong immunity is essential to keep your overall health in check.

Especially at times when the pandemic is on the rise, you need to keep an eye on what you eat and avoid. If you too are looking for ways to prevent colds, flu and other infections, then your first step should be adding essential nutrients to your diet.

These are the nutrients you should include in your diet to boost your immunity.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is touted as one of the best immune boosters that aids cellular functions needed for a strong immune system. Oranges, broccoli, capsicum, strawberries, grapefruits, kale and tomatoes are good sources of vitamin C you can include in your diet.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E is considered a good source of antioxidants that help reduce free radical damage and slow the ageing process of your cells. Free radicals are a part of the natural body process, but it can shorten the life of your cells. A diet rich in antioxidants can destroy the free radicals and control the damage. Sources of Vitamin E include vegetable oils, nuts, seeds, green leafy vegetables such as spinach, fortified breakfast cereal, et al.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D plays a major role in the life cycle of human cells and regulates the immune system. It is important for your body to make natural vitamin D. Moderate exposure to sunlight can help you get sufficient vitamin D to fight off the infections. But you can increase your intake with foods as well. Fatty fish like sardines, mackerel, tuna and salmon, and fortified foods such as milk, orange juice and cereals are good sources of this vitamin.

Omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3 fatty acids can help fight several autoimmune diseases including type 1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease and more. When a person suffers from autoimmune diseases, the immune system mistakes healthy cells for foreign cells and starts attacking them. Omega-3s can help combat that.

Zinc

Zinc is an essential nutrient required for a proper immune system function. It is needed for immune cell development that plays an important role in the inflammatory response. In other words, it helps protect against respiratory tract infections and reduce the chances of other infections as well. Whole grains, baked beans, nuts, chickpeas, oysters and milk products are good sources of zinc.

Probiotics

Probiotics are live microorganisms that promote a healthy balance of gut bacteria. Some studies have shown that probiotics may promote the production of natural antibodies in the body, which may give your immune system a boost. The most common fermented foods that naturally contain probiotics include yoghurt, kefir, kombucha, pickles, tempeh, kimchi, some cheeses, etc.

Selenium

Selenium plays an important role in the health of your immune system. This antioxidant has the potential to slow the body’s over-active responses to certain aggressive forms of diseases in both animals and humans. Some of the best sources of selenium include garlic, broccoli, sardines, tuna, brazil nuts and barley.

Note: Seek advice from a qualified medical practitioner before putting to use any tips mentioned in the article.

ALSO READ: 7 Reasons why you should include Rosemary in your diet

Share your comment ×