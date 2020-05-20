7 health benefits of deep breathing will compel you to start practicing it every day

Deep Breathing: Here's why you should remove 10 minutes and dedicate it to this type of breathing.

Every day we take thousands of breaths without even knowing. But those breaths are quite shallow and that's why one should follow deep breathing which is a mindful practice that goes beyond the standard respiration required to live. Deep breathing, which is also known as abdominal or belly breathing. It involves inhaling slowly and deeply through the nose, causing the lungs to fill with air as the belly expands. With slightly pursed lips, we exhale. After a point, due to shallow breaths, our respiratory muscles become weak. It can also lead to poor health and posture.

We cannot stress more on how important correct and deep breathing is. Right from a better respiratory system to better mood to better performance, and improved bodily processes, there are so many health benefits of this type of breathing. However, still, many of us hardly train ourselves to follow breathing techniques. And that's why today I am sharing health benefits of it and after knowing the same, you will be compelled to follow it.

1. Detoxification

Did you know our body releases 70% of its toxins through breathing? So, if you are not breathing effectively, you are unable to get rid of toxins, your toxin build-up can lead to several health disorders.

2. Relieves you from tension, anxiety and stress

Shallow breathing means less oxygen and we know how important this gas is for us. So, when we breathe deeply, it leads to better oxygenation of the brain which again leads to a reduction in excessive anxiety levels. Paying attention to your breathing.

3. Natural pain killer

When we are in pain, we tend to hold our breath and as per studies, breathing deeply can alleviate pain as the body releases endorphins (the feel-good hormones). So, breathing is a natural pain killer.

4. Great for internal organs and blood

The movements of the diaphragm massages several internal organs such as the heart, stomach, small intestine, liver and pancreas. Also, controlled breathing strengthens and tones your abdominal muscles. Also, it is best for one organ in particular-heart as they don't have to work harder. Also, it removes all the carbon-dioxide and increases oxygen in the blood which indirectly improves blood quality.

5. Better immune system

Oxygen travels through your bloodstream and has hemoglobin. And the same enriches your body to metabolize nutrients and vitamins.

6. Better digestion

Are you facing digestion issues? So, instead of popping digestives and pills, try some breathing techniques. More oxygen means the stomach will function in a better way and oxygenation of food is also more.

7. Aids in weight loss

The extra oxygen burns up the excess fat and thus leading to weight loss.

How to breathe properly

In order to breathe properly, you need to breathe deeply into your abdomen.

Inhale through your nose, expanding your belly, then fill your chest.

Hold and count till 3. Exhale fully by pursing your lips by counting till 5.

Make sure to keep aside every day 10 minutes for the same.

