7 Health issues you can face while working from home

The pandemic has changed the way we live our lives and it may affect your health as well. Here are some of the common unexpected health problems you might face when working from home.

It was a dream come true when we finally got to work from home. No more travelling, no more burnouts, no more meetings – fast forward to six months of this and we no longer feel comfortable working from home. Now, work from home has made us lazy and prone to several health diseases.

Of late, have you noticed any changes in your physical or mental health? Do you feel more stressed than you did when you were going to your office? Is isolation slowly taking over your sanity? If you answered yes to these questions, then you are one of the many people who have been adversely affected by this inevitable situation that has changed our lives around. Work from home jobs has turned most of us into irritable toads. Not only that, but it is also responsible for your declining mental and physical health.

Here are the most common health problems you might face when working from home and how to overcome them.

Loneliness

We are social creatures, so we need contact to thrive. Being confined in one place can give rise to feelings of depression and sadness. It is essential that you stay connected to someone you know and engage with people who keep your spirits high.

Burnout

You might not realise it, but many people who work from home find it difficult to stick to a set schedule when working from home. No matter how hectic your work is, avoid working outside your usual hours to avoid stress and burnout.

Stress Eating

Financial concerns, working at home with your family, and teaching children at home – all of it can add to stress and cause you to crave calorie-dense food. This combined with lack of exercise can wreak havoc on your body. Try to eat a healthy diet, exercise, and keep your stress levels in check to avoid health complications.

Weight Gain

Sitting for prolonged periods, no exercise and unhealthy dietary choices add to unwanted weight gain, which can lead to health problems. Make sure you are eating healthy food and getting at least 5 hours of exercise every week. Don’t forget to sleep for at least 7-8 hours a day.

Back Strain

Sitting in an imbalanced position can lead to overly used and tight muscles of the neck, shoulders, arms and lead to pain. It is important that you sit in the correct position with your elbows at roughly 90 degrees when sitting in front of your computer. Make sure you stand up and do some stretching every hour to avoid stiffness, and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Muscle Aches

Bad posture can also lead to pain in the muscles. It is essential that you be aware of your body’s positioning and sit with a straight back and stretch every hour to avoid such complications.

Insomnia

Looking at the screen the whole day with nowhere to go can hamper your sleeping patterns and lead to insomnia. The moment you get off work, keep your phone, laptop and tablet away at least two hours before sleeping to let your body go into sleep mode.

