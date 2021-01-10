7 healthy swaps for junk food to ring in the New Year and stay healthy and active

During this pandemic situation, itâ€™s very important to lead a healthy life and improve our immune system. So, Dietician Ritu Khaneja shares some tips about healthy habits that you can practice in this new year.

We all have heard about lifestyle modification and healthy eating in innumerable forms. What can be done to adapt these two aspects for our healthier version in 2021? As per todayâ€™s scenario, we have to take extra care of our immune system so that our body can naturally fight off illnesses.

Here are 7 healthy swaps to ring in the New Year from Ritu Khaneja, Dietitian and Therapeutic Nutritionist and Founder at RightKcalories:

Do not eat toxic things

Try to avoid food items which are unhealthy and addictive like junk food, alcohol, drugs to name a few.Â

Stay activeÂ

Do not sit or lie down for a long period. Set goals and realistic targets and try to achieve them. You donâ€™t need to go overboard with your physical strength. Just practice whatever you can do regularly.Â

Sleep well

Make time for good quality sleep. Try going to bed and wake up at the same timings for a better immune system.

Avoid excess stress

Excess stress will give you fat on stomach area and many chronic diseases. Simplify your life by exercise, deep breathing and nature walk.

Nourish your bodyÂ

Nourish your body with healthy food items and enough water. Eat more fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, legumes and try to have wholesome unprocessed foods.

Be the best version of yourselfÂ

Set goals when it comes to life, success, love, peace and happiness and celebrate every moment.

Invest in a routine

Your routine could consist of the simplest things such as brushing your teeth, reading a book or washing your face. If you set a routine for yourself, you will be more organised and disciplined. Avoid late-night meals and exercise. Eat-in a healthy pattern. Wake up early in the morning.

