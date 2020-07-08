7 lesser known superfoods you should add to your diet

From Amaranth to Moringa, today we are sharing a list of lesser-known superfoods that you should add to your diet. Read on to know more.

Health is very important for us and for better health one of the biggest criteria is to follow a good and healthy diet. And that's why you will see many celebs and health enthusiasts sipping smoothies, having salads, nuts and other healthy food items that pack a serious punch of nutrients. The promotion of healthy foods by health experts, celebs and enthusiasts are helping people to gain knowledge about these nutrition-packed foods items as well as mobilizing them to include them in the diet.

Generally, these whole and healthy foods are known as superfoods as they packed with numerous micro and macronutrients that can help us to be healthy and keep several diseases at bay. Speaking of some of the commonly known ones, oats, quinoa, olive oil, green tea, garlic, ginger, eggs, legumes, nuts and seeds, ginger, turmeric, seaweed, yogurt and food groups such as dark leafy greens, berries, and kefir are touted as superfoods.

There are no legal medical definitions of superfoods but there are certain foods that boost overall health by boosting the immune system, by reducing inflammation and by producing important hormones and enzymes. So, yes you should try to add them to your diet. But consult your GP before making changes. Today we are sharing some lesser-known ones that you may have never heard about them. Some of them may be difficult obtain but they are worth buying if can get them considering their incredibly great nutrient profiles.

1. Barley Water

Barley as well as Barley water is really good for weight loss and improving digestion. It also helps to lower blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

2. Blackstrap Molasses

Molasses have several minerals, such as zinc, iron, and magnesium, as well as vitamin B. So, if you are anemic then you should try the same as they are full of iron.

3. Coconut kefir

Any kind of kefir is healthful. But today we are sharing about coconut kefir. It is made from active cultures and is a rich source of potassium. It helps to reduce hypertension and stroke risk.

4. Camu Camu berries

The food group of berries is really healthy. But the lesser-known one is Camu Camu berries. This particular type of berries is known for their Vitamin C content. It has 60 times more vitamin C than an orange. It also has amino acids like serine, leucine, and valine, which play big roles in growth and recovery. Usually, people have it in powder form.

5. Wheat germ

Wheat germ has high antioxidant levels and the same help to control cholesterol levels. You can add it as topping for your cereal, yogurt, or dessert. However, one should not overdo its intake as it is high in fat and carbs.

6. Moringa

Moringa which is commonly found in South Asia is loaded with calcium, beta carotene, vitamin C, vitamin A, potassium, and protein among others. It has been used in Asian medicine to treat anemia, arthritis, heart ailments, and respiratory and digestive disorders. One can add its powder in smoothies and meals. Many even use Moringa oil and powder to make tea.

7. Amaranth

Like quinoa, amaranth also has a great nutritional portfolio. It is rich in fibre, and protein and vitamins among others. In India, it is known as Rajgira and is considered as Vrat food (can eat on fasting days). You can treat it just like rice and quinoa.

