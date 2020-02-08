7 Major sleep myths that hamper health DEBUNKED

We have, today, debunked some of the popular myths related to sleep. Read on to know more.

Just like other vital body needs just food, water, physical activity among others, sleep is also very important for us as it impacts mood and wellbeing. If you are sleep deprived, then it increases the chances of common as well as big health issues. Right from being grump the next day to poor performance at school or work, poor sleep negatively affects us. This is not all, chronic sleep deprivation can lead to serious health problems such as heart attack, diabetes, obesity, and early mortality. Unfortunately, there are several myths about sleep that many think of as a fact and because of it, they end up sleep-deprived and get other health problems.

Today we are debunking popular myths that are considered as facts. Read on to know.

Myth 1: It’s okay to get a few hours of sleep

Fact: For ideal physical and mental health, one needs an adequate amount of sleep and it varies for person to person. 7-9 hours of sleep is compulsory for optimal health benefits. Enough sleep helps our body to repair muscles, boosts our immunity and also enhances our brain's decision-making skills. If you don't want your body and mind to suffer, start sleeping for 7-9 hours at least.

Dr. Steven H. Feinsilver, director of the Center for Sleep Medicine at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City said, "There may be variability in how much sleep an individual needs… but I don’t know that in an individual you can change that very much. I think you can get used to less sleep, but you’re getting used to being miserable."

Myth 2: Insomnia is not a big deal

Fact: Many people either think insomnia is not a serious disorder or they think they can self-treat it. However, both assumptions are wrong. If you want to how to sleep better, read here. Because of Insomnia, one can suffer from poor work performance, daytime drowsiness, and a sour mood among others. If you think you have a sleep problem, then do visit your doctor.

Myth 3: It’s a good idea to catch up on all the missed sleep over the weekend.

Fact: Many people miss out on proper sleep many nights in a row and the same gets accumulated. They think they can catch up on the missed hours of sleep by sleeping on the weekends, however, that's false. The weekend's sleep may make you feel refreshed, but that is only for a while. The best way to put end to the vicious cycle of sleep debt is by focusing on sleeping every night for adequate hours until you naturally wake up. One can try and go on a vacation to put the normal sleep track back.

Myth 4: Lying on the bed is good as sleeping

Fact: If you are thinking that getting sufficient rest by lying on the best is as good as sleeping then you are wrong. Right from brain lungs, hearts, almost all the organs function differently when you sleep, in comparison to being awake. So, if you are awake as you rest, it means the organs are also awake and they are not getting the ideal rest.

Myth 5: Sleeping at any point of the day or night is fine

Fact: Many people think that those who fall asleep asap are health sleepers, actually, that's not true as it is the sign that they are not getting quite enough sleep. Also, people who work in night-shift and sleep in morning or afternoon experience circadian rhythm desynchronization and poor quality sleep. And the same could lead to health disorders including depression.

Myth 6: Alcohol will help you to sleep

Fact: Many people drink alcohol a little bit before they sleep thinking it will induce better sleep, however, that's not true. If fact, you will have the worst day the next morning.

Myth 7: Snoring is harmless

Fact: Snoring is not as harmless as it is one of the symptoms of sleep apnea. It is a disorder in which people tend to stop while asleep. Chronic and loud snoring means that your airway is blocked. People who are obese, have blood pressure and smokers have higher chances of developing sleep apnea.

