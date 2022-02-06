7 Nutritious foods that can help ease your anxiety

Do you find yourself constantly being worried and stressed out on multiple occasions? And then you either revert to alcohol or smoking or even binge eating food? While the first two do not help in reducing your anxiousness, food might. But not just any food like processed carbohydrates like your hotdog and burgers but healthy and nutritious food. While people think of healthy food as bland and boring, we bring to you Dietician Vidhi Chawla who elucidates things you can eat which will not only help you reduce your nervousness but also will be healthy as well as yummy.

Don’t worry, eat berries

Craving sugar is a natural result of anxiety although it will tire you out almost immediately. So, replace them diligently with some commonly available berries which are filled with Vitamin C and antioxidants which protect and repair the damaged and stressed-out cells. So have a lot of blueberries, blackberries, strawberries and even gooseberries and feel yourself relax.

Drink- But Tea...

It is no secret that people under a lot of pressure and stress run to embrace alcohol and other sweetened drinks. But do they actually help? No. Either they are of no help or end up creating more damage to your body.

A good substitute for these alcoholic-based and aerated drinks is tea. Certain herbs like lavender, chamomile, green tea leaves, contain antioxidants that calm your nerves. Drinking these come with the additional benefit of good sleep and detoxification. Furthermore, making herbal teas at home is super easy as well as satisfying.

Chocolates

Yes, sugar does do more harm to our nerves than just relaxing them. Hence, it is not just any chocolate that helps with nervousness but Dark Chocolate. Dark chocolate contains compounds of nutrients that make up antioxidants, which as mentioned earlier, soothe your anxiousness.

Don’t go nuts, eat nuts

Your basic dry fruits like Brazilian nuts, walnuts, and almonds have been said to be excellent sources of antioxidants, proteins and most importantly magnesium which help in maintaining the body’s neurotransmitters and supporting the brain functioning.

Vitamin C

By now it is a known fact that Vitamin C is a great stress reliever, and hence, fruits such as Oranges, Limes and Grapes help the nerves. Apart from these fruits, including green leafy vegetables such as spinach, cabbage, lettuce and parsley in your meals also turns out to be very helpful to ease anxiety.

Fish

While eating fish is not an option for everybody, fish varieties like sardines and salmon do great benefits to people with anxiety. The reason is that these fish contain high levels of Omega-3, a fatty acid that maintains the cognitive functioning of the brain, as well as balances hormones thus keeping in check, your mental health as well.

Yoghurt

Your simple dahi at home or even the greek yoghurt/ curd in your kitchen is an abundance of probiotics, something that has been long known for helping with anxiety and depression. Unless, you are allergic to it, there is no harm in including yoghurt in your meals, to stay calm and happy!

