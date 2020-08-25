  1. Home
7 post dinner habits that you should stop repeating to maintain a healthy weight

When we are on our weight loss program, then we become highly conscious so that nothing can damage the routine. But some common post-dinner habits are unknowingly increasing our weight actually. Read below to know.
When you are working hard to lose and maintain weight, then you definitely want to make sure that you don’t do anything mistakenly that will ruin your weight loss program. Because we need to do several things to torch those stubborn fats from our body. So, we definitely don’t want to regain the weight.

But there are many factors that contribute to gaining weight actually and we are unknowingly repeating those mistakes. One of them is our post-dinner habits. You will be surprised to know that you are doing some huge mistakes post-dinner unknowingly that can actually increase our body weight. So, stop repeating those mistakes from now on.

These are some of the post-dinner habits that should be stopped right now.

1.First of all, we should have our dinner earlier. People who eat their dinner later are more likely to binge on foods that actually lead to over-consumption. Having your dinner earlier will help you maintain a healthy weight always.

2.Our foods should have the right proportions of fibre, protein or fat to provide the feeling of satiety. But if you are constantly snacking even after having your dinner, then maybe the foods in your dinner are lacking the right nutrients. So, try to make your dinner healthier.

3.If you’re up late at night and scrolling your phone constantly, then it’s preventing you to have enough sleep. And improper sleep is one of the prime reasons for weight gain.

4.Are you one of those who sit on their couch right after having a meal? Then stop doing this right now. Going for a 30-minute walk right after having your dinner helps you lose more weight.

5. Choosing the wrong post-dinner foods is another reason for weight gain. Sometimes, it’s tough to avoid the craving of a post-dinner treat. So, just omit junk ones and opt for protein-rich, high-fat foods like almonds. This way, you’re cutting down your carb intake and increasing the amount of fat-burning hormones that are released in your sleep.

6.If you are reading a book or just relaxing post-dinner, then set the right room temperature. Being exposed to slightly cold temperature is beneficial for weight loss.

DISCLAIMER: It's always recommended consulting a dietician.

