7 Reasons why you should eat pecan everyday to improve your overall health

Pecans are a type of nut similar to walnuts which are cultivated in the United States. Regular consumption of this nut improves health, reduces the risk of chronic disease and aids in weight loss. Here’s how.

Pecan is a popular nut like walnut which is cultivated for in the United States. It’s highly beneficial for health as it’s rich in all important nutrients. It is tasty, a good snacking food and ideal ingredient for different recipes. Pecan tree belongs to the hickory species and its seeds are known as pecan nuts.

Pecan pie is a popular recipe that is made with this edible nut. You can include this nut in your regular diet to have its benefits for health. So, here’s what happens when you eat pecan every day.

Health benefits of pecan:

Great snack

Pecans are rich in unsaturated fats, calories, fibres and proteins that make it a great snacking food providing satiety feeling. It has antioxidant, minerals, vitamins, etc. that are all important for us.

Boosts immunity

Pecans have phytonutrients and mineral zinc that boost our immunity system, which strengthen our body to fight with diseases.

Flavonoids

This nut has flavonoids which is a type of antioxidant that protects us from chronic diseases. It reduces the risk of having cancer, diabetes, heart diseases, etc.

Good for heart

It has beta carotene, Vitamin E and monosaturated fatty acids that reduce inflammation and keep cholesterol levels in check thus improving our heart health. It also reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Prevents high blood sugar

It has a very low content of sugar that keeps the blood sugar levels on the check and prevents sudden blood sugar spikes.

Aids in weight loss

This nut has oleic acid that gives you the feeling of satiety thus aiding in weight loss.

Boosts brain

They are rich in Vitamin E which lowers the risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. It reduces oxidative stress in the brain thus enhancing its health.

