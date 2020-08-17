7 Reasons why you should include Rosemary in your diet

Rosemary is widely used in traditional herbal and Ayurvedic medicines. Read on to know the health benefits of this herb and why you should include it in your diet.

When it comes to healthy eating, people seem to have become more proactive than they used to be. An increasing interest in healthy lifestyle shows the shift in awareness among people. Of late, many people resort to healthy eating habits to keep their weight in check and diseases at bay, which is why we present to you another herb that can be added to your healthy diet, rosemary.

Rosemary is a fragrant evergreen herb which is often used as a condiment. It is one of the most popular aromatic and medicinal plants used in various medicinal practices around the world. The leaf and oil of rosemary are widely used to make medicine as it contains antimicrobial and antioxidant properties. It is used for improving memory, indigestion, arthritis-related joint pain, hair loss, and other such conditions.

Here are some of the benefits of rosemary you should know.

Improves digestion

Various reports suggest that rosemary helps with problems like upset stomach, indigestion and gas. Including rosemary oil in your diet may help stimulate the release of bile, which is important in fat digestion, and activate your own antioxidant defence mechanisms, which in turn will help protect your liver.

Good for cognitive function

Rosemary was used by the Greeks and Romans in ancient times to strengthen memory. It is believed that inhaling rosemary oil may improve concentration, thinking and memory. It is also said that rosemary oil may aid age-related memory problems as well.

Stimulates hair growth

According to some studies, rosemary oil help promote hair growth. It prevents a by-product of testosterone from attacking hair follicles, which is the cause of androgenetic alopecia in men. So, it may help combat hair loss problems like patchy hair loss and male pattern baldness.

Reduces the risk of macular degeneration

Drinking rosemary tea may slow down the progression of diseases like cataracts and age-related macular degeneration. Macular degeneration is one of the most common eye diseases that affect the elderly. It is an eye disease that causes severe, permanent damage loss in people over the age of 60. It happens when the macula – the small central portion of your retina – wears down.

Eases Stress

From teenagers to older adults, millions are stressed out due to their hectic lives. Inhaling rosemary oil can help reduce the levels of the stress hormone, cortisol, which in turn can help control mood swings and alleviate the chances of chronic stress, depression and other related problems.

May improve blood circulation

Poor blood circulation can disrupt the oxygen flow throughout the body, which can have an adverse effect on your lungs, heart and muscles. One of the symptoms includes cold fingers and toes. Rosemary oil may not cure the problem, but it can warm your blood so that it reaches your fingers and toes more easily.

May improve blood sugar levels

Blood sugar spikes when glucose builds up in the bloodstream. The rise in glucose triggers your pancreas to release insulin into the bloodstream. Without insulin, glucose becomes more concentrated and can damage blood vessels, nerves and other organs. Therefore, it is crucial for people to manage their blood sugar levels.

Rosemary tea contains compounds that may help lower high blood sugar levels by exerting insulin-like effects. It can also help boost the absorption of glucose into muscle cells, which in turn will help manage blood sugar levels.

Note: There is limited evidence to show how much rosemary you should include in your diet. It depends on your age and medical condition. Therefore, seek advice from a qualified medical practitioner before putting to use any tips mentioned in the article.

